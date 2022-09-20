Rules and regulations for child placement agencies have arrived at the Legislature in the form of Bill 334-36. The rules and regulations are mandated by Public Law 36-68, a measure introduced by Sen. Mary Torres.

The proposed regulations will be heard during a legislative public hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The law granted the Department of Public Health and Social Services up to 180 days from enactment to develop and publish interim rules for the licensing and operation of child placement agencies, including private adoption agencies. All child placement agencies must be licensed after the promulgation of these interim rules.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Moreover, the law required DPHSS to transmit the rules to the relevant legislative committee, and grants exemption from the Administrative Adjudication Act, given that at least one public hearing is held and that no rule will be effective until the Legislature acts on them through a bill.

These interim rules will remain in effect for one year or until promulgation through the AAA, whichever is sooner. P.L. 36-68 was enacted in December last year, and was one of two measures at the time related to child placement agencies.

“I and nine senators authored P.L. 36-68 because we recognized that if we’re going to create rules, we should do it the right way," Torres stated. "By requiring a public hearing and legislative approval, we ensure transparency in one of our most important government agencies. I look forward to discussion at the hearing and trust these rules will be thoroughly reviewed by my colleagues to ensure full compliance with the law.”

The other measure, Bill 179-36, introduced by Sen. Telo Taitague, was vetoed by the governor over concerns with its language and the timing of licensure requirements.

Regardless, Taitague has been vocal about her concerns regarding regulatory gaps for adoption agencies.

The senator said Friday that it was "unfortunate" the draft interim rules for child placement agencies were referred to the legislative committee on health "more than two months after the Legislature received them from DPHSS."

"Nonetheless, once the speaker's office received the rules, she moved swiftly to schedule a public hearing on the draft rules — as required by law — for (this) week," Taitague said. "I continue to review the proposed interim rules and will work with my colleagues to ensure the provisions do not limit the ability of DPHSS to effectively monitor private adoption companies including their financials, for compliance and potential criminal activity."

With more than 500 Guam children in foster care, allowing private adoption companies to engage in child placement services is "a new and necessary" policy shift for the island, Taitague added.

"With that, decision makers have an obligation to enact rules and regulations that prioritize the safety and health of our most vulnerable children," she said.