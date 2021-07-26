Two measures that would amend the RISE Act, Bills 75-36 and 164-36, are set for a public hearing this week.

While his requests for a special or emergency session proved unsuccessful, Sen. James Moylan learned Tuesday that a public hearing will take place July 28 for Bill 75, of which he is a sponsor.

"While I still believe the issue is an emergency, hopefully having a hearing is a good faith effort in getting the measure, with needed amendments, on the session floor in early August," Moylan said Wednesday.

Moylan wrote to both the governor and speaker on July 19, requesting a special session from the former and an emergency session from the latter, to discuss Bill 75. The measure raises local stimulus payouts authorized through the RISE Act, in addition to other changes.

Moylan has proffered additional amendments, which include removing the requirement for a mayor's verification to apply for the local program. Mayors have reportedly been inundated with people requesting verification ahead of the program's implementation.

Moylan said changes are needed to address "challenging provisions which are creating many serious concerns throughout the community."

The governor dismissed Moylan's request, stating that she believed the senator was "politicizing" the issue and that she did not consider the request an emergency warranting a special session.

Moylan wrote again to the speaker the next day, stating that the governor chose not to address concerns and that it would be up to the legislature to remedy issues with the RISE Act.

"When island residents, inclusive of our elders and those with disabilities, are standing in line for hours (some reported 5 to 6 hours), to attain a mayors verification, we have an issue," Moylan wrote. "When the governor stands firm on the authorized budget of $30 million for this program, while increasing the number of eligible residents, it is concerning that some qualified applicants may not receive the proceeds. This is also a problem."

In response, Speaker Therese Terlaje told Moylan that she shared his concerns, but after consulting with legal counsel, she did not believe she could certify an emergency for Bill 75.

"I have asked Senator San Agustin to have a public hearing on Bill No. 75-36 (COR) as soon as possible and I suggest that also we consider the attached draft bill that would more directly remedy the concerning provisions of the RISE Act and facilitate immediate payment," Terlaje wrote, adding that she had echoed Moylan's request to the governor to have her use an executive order to remove impediments in the program.

The speaker, Moylan and appropriations chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin sponsored Bill 164, which does some of what was contemplated for Bill 75. It includes a lifting of the funding cap as well as simplified application requirements, but not increased payouts for individuals and joint filers. However, the speaker has said she supports payout increases for both. Bill 164 also makes rulemaking optional for the program, if needed.

The hearing for Bill 164 is set for July 29.

The speaker said during a rules committee meeting Friday that if Bill 75 and 164 are reported out of committee by the time session begins, she would like to make a motion to place them on the session agenda.