Public input still open as medical malpractice reform moves forward

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is so far the only co-sponsor to publicly withdraw support for Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement to Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, but other sponsors are keeping an eye on public input as well as recommendations that may improve the bill as it makes its way through the legislative process.

Also known as Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, Bill 112 intends to replace mandatory arbitration with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge. Arbitration and mediation are still options to parties during the screening process.

Opponents of the mandatory arbitration law argue that the high cost of arbitration deters people from filing legitimate claims. Guam is the only jurisdiction that has this stringent arbitration mandate regarding medical malpractice.

But testimony from the medical community has almost entirely expressed concerns with Bill 112. Health care professionals claim that repealing mandatory arbitration will make practicing on Guam too costly, or will make certain practices too risky, and will result in fewer medical services for patients.

Barnes said she initially supported Bill 112 because she was told that Speaker Therese Terlaje, the bill's main sponsor, spoke to the medical community, but later received calls to the contrary. Terlaje has disputed allegations that she did not seek input from doctors.

Co-sponsor Sen. Chris Duenas said his initial support was predicated on information presented by the main sponsor. He did not retract his support as he answered questions on Bill 112 but said he looks forward to upcoming public hearings so he can "make an educated decision and properly weigh the options of this bill."

"It is important that my colleagues and I all get as much information as possible so we can address any issues and make changes before the final legislation reaches the session floor for debate," Duenas said. "We will all see what the bill looks like in its final format, and I look forward to discussing it with my colleagues."

Co-sponsor Sen. Joe San Agustin said he will continue to support the proposal with proper amendments to ensure there is a "balanced platform" for patients and health care providers.

"While the intent of Bill 112 was to provide protections for patients, it may not provide a balanced platform for both patients and medical providers," he said. "It is our duty and priority to ensure the safety of our people, but we also must make sure the people that we are protecting are not harmed by the legislation."

The recent information hearing and testimony already received have yielded several suggestions, including capping damages as well as including a medical professional to screen claims. These suggestions are not without criticism either, but the speaker said she intends to incorporate suggestions that don't burden the taxpayers.

For example, regarding the screening process before a magistrate judge, Terlaje said she wanted to find a low-cost means to handle cases and avoid supplemental taxpayer support, which appear to be needed with competing suggestions to simply fund certain arbitration costs using a revolving government fund.

Medical community concerns

Part of the medical community's concern with Bill 112 involves the island's limited treatment resources. Some doctors have practiced beyond their specific training or subspecialties to assist patients, such as an adult specialist treating children because there is no pediatric counterpart on island. This potentially exposes them to malpractice claims.

Because of this issue, there is concern that a magistrate judge untrained in health care won't be able to properly discern whether there was a breach of the standard of care, although the legal standard is the same under Bill 112 as it is under the current arbitration law.

There are also claims that Bill 112 would not deter frivolous lawsuits, and some doctors have already stopped providing specific services, even though the law remains the same for now.

The Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic wrote to patients in June notifying them that in preparation of possible action regarding Bill 112, the clinic had begun taking steps to focus its care to the strict scope of practice of their staff. That might mean many patients will need to travel off island for specialty care, according to the clinic.

"It is our hope that this bill will not pass ... as we believe it will have a negative impact on health care delivery on Guam," the clinic stated.

Sen. Telo Taitague, another co-sponsor to Bill 112, said letters like the SDA notice have caused constituents to fear publicly supporting the measure. Medical providers who support changing the arbitration law have asked that their names not be mentioned publicly for fear of retaliation, she added.

"These letters and announcements are very unethical and unfortunate. It breaks my heart to discover how some (not all) doctors feel about their Hippocratic Oath to our community. I was personally given a Dear John letter from my doctor who has been monitoring my blood levels for over three years, in case the cancer comes back," Taitague stated.

'This bill ... is a good start'

Overall, the senator said she will continue to support Bill 112. Taitague and the speaker were among the first names associated with recent medical malpractice tort reform efforts, which began with information hearings in 2019 and the introduction of Bill 112's predecessor just before the end of the 35th Guam Legislature.

"It took almost 2 years of research and dialogue to provide what I consider to be a balance for both our community and medical providers," Taitague said. "This bill is not perfect, but it is a good start in our efforts to correct what has been an unfair process for those seeking justice from an injury sustained through medical malpractice or even worse, the death of a loved one."

Meanwhile, a personal experience predicated Sen. Jose Terlaje's sponsorship of Bill 112.

"My brother died as a result of medical malpractice. It's a pain that I don't wish on any family. We were never able to seek justice because the costs were too high," Sen. Jose Terlaje said. "If justice is only available to the very wealthy, then something needs to change because that is not justice in any sense of the word."

Nonetheless, lawmakers owe it to the community to listen to all perspectives in good faith, and no one's concerns should be discounted, he said.

Co-sponsor Sen. Joanne Brown stated she supports Bill 112.

"Speaker Terlaje did a good job in putting together a measure that raises the standard of health care on island and has done an excellent job in educating the public even after our colleague pulled her support of the measure prior to the public hearings," Brown stated.

Public hearings

Sen. Therese Terlaje recently held a press conference on Bill 112, in which she addressed concerns. She repeated some of those statements in her response to The Guam Daily Post.

"I have spent many hours of painstaking research to find a good compromise to grant access to justice for all members of our community, to continue very special protections for doctors not available in other jurisdictions, and to expressly continue the current standard of care, which is the basis for the determination of malpractice," the speaker said.

She invited the entire island community to attend public hearings on July 7 and 12.

Listed co-sponsors who did not respond to Post inquires about whether they will continue to support the measure and what they think of the community input so far are: Sens. Tony Ada, Telena Nelson, Amanda Shelton, Sabina Perez and Clynt Ridgell.