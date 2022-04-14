Public invited to egg hunt at Adelup lawn Saturday

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio invite families to participate in the Governor’s Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex lawn.

The event is open to the public and will feature a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

Egg hunts will be organized by age groups: 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years. Prizes will be awarded to those who capture the golden egg, silver egg, and most eggs in each division. Participants must bring their own baskets. In accordance with active COVID-19 safety measures, participants and attendees ages 2 and above are required to wear a face mask.

“True to the reason for the season, Easter is a time to renew our hope and faith in the brighter days to come. We look forward to creating lasting memories with Guam’s families,” Tenorio said. “Our community’s collective efforts to protect one another have enabled us to resume this time-honored tradition of hosting our families and children on the Adelup lawn this Easter weekend. We encourage everyone to come out and join us for this special occasion.”