Public libraries have been closed Thursday through Saturday due to a possible COVID-19 case.

Guam Public Library System officials said the closure is effective for all branches, including Hagåtña, Agat and Merizo.

Operations are expected to resume Monday. More information will be provided once available.

The Dededo library, which has been used as a site to assist with Guam Department of Labor Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the past year, remains open.