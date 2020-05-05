Public Masses to begin this weekend; sacraments to resume gradually

The Archdiocese of Agaña will hold Masses this weekend "where possible."

"In some cases, parishes do not have the parking lot size or space capacity for such Masses," officials stated in a press release. "The faithful can expect to receive more details in the days to come as pastors work out logistics."

The Archbishop, on Saturday, announced that the Church would begin to celebrate public Masses in parking using social distancing protocols. Archbishop Michael Byrnes said that in parishes that are able to do so, these Masses would be celebrated with the faithful receiving the Holy Eucharist from within their vehicles. Catholics in attendance need to stay in their cars during celebration of the Mass.

Byrnes has tasked the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission to develop in detail, the Archdiocese of Agaña’s Sacramental Protocols which would pave the way for the gradual return of the Church’s celebration of sacraments.

"Liturgical Commission members are working diligently with our pastors to ensure the phased resumption of the sacraments is done with the implementation of safety and precautionary measures," the release states.

The Archbishop met with his clergy on Friday and then with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s representatives. On Saturday he reiterated the church's desire to work with the government and to ensure that resumption of Masses and sacraments are done responsibly.

“It’s good news and I ask us all to be very cooperative with the kinds of protocols we will need to take in order to celebrate the Mass and be prudent about it,” Archbishop Byrnes said.