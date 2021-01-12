A recorded phone call between Jesse Mendiola Blas and a federal informant gave some behind-the-scenes details on how the case against the former Yona mayor unfolded.

The recorded calls, played in the sentencing hearing for the former mayor last week in a federal court, offer damning details in the bribery case against Blas. The defendant extorted money in exchange for the use of mailboxes – which were under the Yona mayor's office's control – for illegal drug distribution.

In a recorded phone call on March 21, 2019, Blas was heard saying he would shut down one mailbox if he didn't get paid the drug money promised to him.

“I suggest you tell them don’t send anything until I get something. Give me at least $8,000 so I can keep these people away from me and pay my medical,” the mayor was recorded as saying to a woman who turned out to be a federal informant.

A video recording from Jan. 12, 2019, played in federal court last week, also detailed how the mayor named a price for the use of another mailbox for bringing in more drug packages to include cocaine.

“How much do you want?” the informant asked Blas.

“A mailbox goes for about $15 (thousand),” Blas said. “Can you do that?”

“Right after $15 (thousand), No more. You don’t have to pay me no more,” the mayor was recorded as having said.