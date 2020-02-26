Public pool contractor fired

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Parks and Recreation have terminated the agreement with the private contractor that was paid to maintain operations at the Hagåtña and Dededo public pools.

The contract amount was to cost GovGuam $660,000 over two years. The contractor has been paid close to $500,000, according to documents obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request.

The letter formalizing the termination was delivered Tuesday to contractor Canton Construction Corp. and followed a series of unscheduled pool closures at both pool locations, which continue to frustrate the community, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“The definition of insanity is continuing to do the same thing while expecting a different result,” the governor said.

The public swimming pools in Hagåtña and Dededo have frequently been shut down over the last several years due to various problems – from broken water pumps to leaking pipes and other issues that have made it difficult for residents who rely on it for health and recreation, and athletes who use the pool for competitive training.

The administration is working with Sen. Kelly Marsh, who has oversight of DPR, to figure out how to manage and maintain the operation of both pools. Given the number of times the pools have been closed because they were unsafe and unhealthy, Adelup wants to assess the infrastructure of both pools to determine operational integrity, the press release stated.