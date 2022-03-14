Public’s help sought in deadly officer-involved shooting

Nearly a dozen people have been interviewed following last Wednesday night’s officer-involved shooting in Dededo that left one suspect, who was armed with a slingshot, dead.

On March 9, an unnamed suspect targeted the Shell gas station in Dededo when a responding officer was forced to open fire, killing the suspect.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Investigators with the Independent Investigative Team have also reviewed video surveillance and collected evidence to be examined and analyzed.

An autopsy will be performed on the suspect.

No word if investigators were able to identify him or locate a next of kin.

Authorities also need the community’s help to solve the case.

The Office of the Attorney General issued a press release on Monday morning calling for anyone who either witnessed the incident or captured video footage to contact the IIT at 671-475-2585 or at itt@oagguam.org.

The officer involved in the shooting has since been placed on administrative leave and a separate internal affairs investigation is underway with the Guam Police Department.