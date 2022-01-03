Having more police and correctional officers, customs agents, and firefighters is the goal that the heads of Guam’s public safety agencies have set for the new year.

“We would like to continue our hiring. We are currently on a cycle in training. I just signed off on a letter of job offer for 11 new recruits. We continue to work with DOA to get another certification list and continue to hire more police officers to get more people out on the streets,” said Chief Stephen Ignacio, Guam Police Department. “The objective is to improve our relationship with the community and make sure we are responsible to their needs by decreasing the wait times and increasing police presence, so that the community feels safer.”

Ike Peredo, director of Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, said his resolution is to increase capability and enforcement efforts by hiring 30 new officers and procuring an IT infrastructure as a tool to mitigate contraband and expedite trade and commerce.

Guam Fire Department Chief Dan Stone is already working on increasing the number of GFD personnel, as he looks forward to the graduation of the first paramedic cohort for GFD. Stone said the additions will increase the quality care already provided by their current ALS crews to the highest certification level of pre-hospital care. Stone also anticipates new hires and promotions of current personnel into vacant positions.

“Using Continuous Process Improvement, I will continue to work with my chief officers and staff to revisit policies, practices and protocols to ensure we are providing a safe work environment while also supporting and resourcing the needs of all our Guam Fire personnel to the best of our ability,” Stone said.

GFD facility improvements and the complete replacement of the E911 system is also on his to-do list for 2022.

Department of Corrections Director Joe Carbullido said he hopes to recruit 60 officers and improve training for his current staff.

The prison system is currently working with the Guam Economic Development Authority to finalize a finance plan for a new facility.

Officials are planning to update the department’s Adult Correctional Management Information System, establish an inmate commissary, repair the fire suppression system, upgrade the camera system around the facilities, conduct complete repairs to Post No. 5 and Post No. 18 housing units, implement a new objective inmate classification system to improve inmate management, create inmate opportunities for higher learning with online education programming, and update Executive Order 94-19; Rules and Regulations of the Department of Corrections for the Administration of Correctional Institutions and Other Places of Confinement.