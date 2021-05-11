A bill that would allow the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which is led by the police chief, to develop a pay plan for Guam’s public safety officers received mixed testimony.

Lawmakers heard testimony Monday on Bill 34-36, legislation that aims to correct disparities in pay between the island’s safety agencies. The bill, if passed, would authorize the POST to create a standardized and uniformed law enforcement officer general force leadership structure tier and pay scale plan for peace officers.

While Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio appreciated the intent of the bill, he said he can’t support it as written.

On the other hand, Richard Fee, a special project director for the POST Commission tasked with developing a learning management system Guam law enforcement, said the bill has to be implemented.

One disparity noted during the hearing was the Port Authority of Guam’s pay for entry level officers at $18.19 per hour, whereas a GPD Police Officer 1 earns $11.87 per hour.

The bill states that the POST Commission has already standardized much of the entry requirements for the government of Guam, but as officers progress in their careers, there are disparate levels of pay among law enforcement organizations which require the same level of skills.

"Our findings show that within (law enforcement officers) there are inconsistent and inequitable disparities in salaries in similar levels of basic, supervisory and management responsibilities," said Sen. James Moylan, the bills author.

Costly past pay studies have not corrected these disparities, he added.

Recruitment and retention

There are 13 agencies within the POST Commission and the commission is responsible for certifying and overseeing 1,220 officers, Fee said.

Guam's annual attrition rate is about 8% to 10% each year across the agencies, meaning academies have to generate 97 to 122 new recruits each year to break even, he added.

Criminal justice graduates from the University of Guam and Guam Community College are not entering law enforcement mainly because of low salaries.

Many local officers leave for the federal government, which pays a starting salary at $18.50 per hour plus geographical bonuses, according to Fee.

"What we've been finding, and I know a lot of our agencies get very distressed, is they go through the academy, they put in a little bit of training time with their agency and they're off with the federal government on island for much, much higher salary," Fee said.

The greatest deterrent to joining law enforcement isn't fear, but money, he added.

About 48% of agencies said they would support a unified POST salary scale. Most of the negative responses were mild and were due to three concerns, according to Fee.

Police chief: Bill needs tweaking

Bill 34 received support from other officers and law enforcement officials testifying Monday.

GPD Chief Ignacio, however, said he could not support Bill 34 as written.

The law enforcement community already has a pay scale through the law enforcement pay plan if they fall under the Department of Administration, Ignacio said. The bill also doesn't indicate what role DOA would play with developing a plan.

Bill 34 also only allows 180 days to develop the pay plan, Ignacio stated, noting that the POST Commission only has a part-time executive director and one part-time employee who works at GCC.

"Who's going to do this study?" Ignacio said. "Where's the staffing going to come from?"

Ignacio also noted the bill only affects Category 1 officers, and questioned what effect that would have for peace officers in other categories, such Category 2, where fire fighters fall.

The POST Commission also has the ability to adopt it own rules, and technically has the authority to adopt its own pay scale plan, he added.

Moreover, the commission is waiting on a study that looks into why law enforcement officers leave their agencies. The popular assumption is officers are lost in pursuit of better salaries, but Ignacio said he wanted to know if there might be other factors, such as a poor management or insufficient facilities and equipment.

Ignacio said the bill has good intentions but needs some tweaking.

"The elephant in the room is whether the POST Commission has the ability to establish a pay scale plan, or if this needs to be outsourced to a third party. The answer to this is perplexed, depending on whom the discussion is with. Also, there is the question on if the government has the lump sum to proceed with what could be a costly study,” Moylan states after the hearing.

"Bill 34-36 opens up a long-awaited discussion, which needs to happen. This conversation will continue, as I will be reaching out to all the stakeholders, including the governor, chief of police, and others in making reasonable amendments to the legislation," he added.