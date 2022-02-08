Public safety personnel 'come together' to continue services amid COVID-19

As the surge of COVID-19 cases remain high, a total of 21 officers with the Guam Police Department were forced to isolate as they each tested positive for the virus.

The cases were reported to the department within the past week, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

She said operations within GPD have not been affected despite having less manpower due to the infections.

“We come together as a family of law enforcement and pray for a speedy and safe recovery of our officers,” Savella said. “The officers are following the guidelines to isolate and or quarantine. We also extend our prayers to the community who has contracted COVID-19."

About 116 GPD employees have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

GFD, DepCor cases

Last Monday, the Guam Fire Department confirmed four firefighters and one emergency medical dispatcher recently tested positive.

“Manpower is of course an ongoing issue. But we are pushing through,” said GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf. “Noticeable impacts are the uptick in COVID-related runs.”

The Department of Corrections reported 25 officers and one civilian staff member contracted the virus during the past three weeks. Twenty-one of those infected have been cleared, while five others are recovering in home isolation, according to prison spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

Twelve prisoners are also being kept isolated after testing positive for the virus.

Aguon said the cases have not caused any major negative impacts to operations at the prison.

“We continue to follow our policies that are in place for the health and safety of all prisoners and employees,” Aguon said. “We still have incoming for the prisoners. Visitation is still on hold.”