A 37-year-old public school aide who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Dededo on Sunday night allegedly told police he was only trying to defend his family when he pulled the trigger.

Larry James Pangelinan Gagan was charged with murder as a first -degree felony along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a valid identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Guam police stated the victim was a 40-year-old man.

He has been named in the prosecution’s complaint as Jerrick Unchangco.

According to court documents, the suspect and the victim were close friends, and the suspect had allowed the victim to park his car on his property where he could sleep.

The victim had become homeless and would use the facilities in the suspect’s home and join the host family for meals, documents state.

On Saturday, the suspect and the victim got into a brief argument before they separated and both calmed down, documents state.

The following day, the victim began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting the residence, documents state.

During the argument, the suspect appeared from behind and allegedly shot the victim one time in the back before he fled the scene.

The suspect allegedly told police he was only defending his family.

The suspect told police he bought the .22 Cal. pistol for self defense, but authorities discovered that the suspect did not have a valid firearms ID. The gun was not registered to him, documents state.

Unchango was found on a bed inside the Dededo home along Ysengsong road with a single gunshot wound to his back, documents state.

The Guam Department of Education confirms that Gagan is currently employed at Guam DOE as a full-time school aide I. He has been with the department since 2008.