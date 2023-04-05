Public school educators take part in 2-day safety training

Over 700 Guam Department of Education school staff and administrators participated in two days of professional development training Monday and Tuesday, focused on the safety of children in the island's public school system.

The training covered issues including school safety, mental health, positive behavior, support resources and interventions and how to navigate partnerships with the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Police Department and Guam Homeland Security.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Johansen Punongbayan, Liguan Elementary School principal, who attended the first day of training. She said it was focused on Department of Public Health and Social Services inspections for school safety liaisons.

“This safety training really helps the staff and principals know and get the knowledge for what to look for when it comes to inspections, so that we don’t get shut down,” said Punongbayan.

She noted there are about 12 different categories safety liaisons have to ensure are up to code before any DPHSS official sets foot on school grounds.

“When we do inspections at the school site – which we do on our own – we look for the demerits,” Punongbayan said. "And there’s different types of categories to look for. For example, classrooms, the water supply, the equipment, the outdoor grounds."

She said public school liaisons and principals are now implementing facility inspections as a preventive measure.

“When there are demerits, we have to make sure we do an action plan that (details) what we are going to do (and) how we are going to fix it on our own, before it gets to Public Health. That’s just a preparation,” said Punongbayan.

In light of the issues GDOE schools have been facing – a situation she describes as "being hit left and right" – Punongbayan said she hopes she and her colleagues will walk away with more awareness.

“Right now, we’re just making sure that all the schools are on the same page, and that we’re doing what we can to fix our schools,” she said.

She said the training session was a great opportunity to gain knowledge of what is going on in her surroundings and take better advantage of the resources available.

“I really appreciate that they are giving us the opportunity, especially with the staff, to have this training.”

'Stuff that we needed'

Chassity Fernandez, a teacher at Tiyan High School, said there were several workshops that resonated with her, such as the one covering emotional awareness.

“(It detailed) how the parts of the brain work, with children being more (impulsive),” said Fernandez. "They don’t think about consequences. They just go for it."

She also attended the de-escalation workshop, which she felt taught administrators how to better understand their students.

“I learned that if a student is already having a bad day, it’s best to just give them their space to calm down,” she said. "Because if you keep going at it – at them – with questions of why they’re having a bad day, it’s just going to heighten their aggressiveness."

Fernandez said the workshops will help educators work in harmony with their students, adding that she hopes school environments will improve as a result.

“This training is pretty much stuff that we needed,” she said. “Most especially with how to communicate with the students."