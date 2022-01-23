Public school officials are looking into the factors that contributed to the fights between students in the last few weeks.

While fights at school certainly aren’t a new issue, at least one of the altercations between students raises the concern of weapons being snuck into schools for the deliberate purpose of harming another student.

Southern High School administrators and staff conducted a blanket search for weapons and any other contraband items last Tuesday. Guam Department of Education officials called it a preventive and suppressive measure in response to concerns from the administrator over potential retaliation for a fight that took place the previous Friday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Concerns about any weapons being brought to school - that’s why Southern went the extra step to conduct the blanket search and engage (the Guam Police Department) in that effort and then of course we continue to monitor this with Southern High just based on the particular situation that occurred last week,” said Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

A student was injured at the Friday riot and taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital the same day.

Officials and school administrators continue to investigate what may have caused that, as well as other fights that have taken place at public schools recently.

Officials did indicate that there aren’t as many fights compared to previous years.

“I don’t see any particular pattern - none has been detected by the administrator at least from school to school. However, of course I think it’s kind of early,” said Fernandez.

While the recent violence has come to the forefront as a result of the riot at Southern High School last Friday, Fernandez said the more prevalent issue is related to contraband such as e-cigarettes being found in students’ possession.

Officials also reported that some students are smoking as early as age 10.

Incident reports

GDOE students have only been in school for five-day weeks of instruction since Nov. 29, 2021, but GDOE is collecting information regarding disciplinary actions at the school level.

“Those are summarized on a monthly basis for us. We do review those numbers to determine if there are issues or patterns at the schools that need to be addressed.

The Guam Daily Post requested the summarized reports, however, the reports are pending.

Even with the report, Fernandez said that they don’t have recent data to compare this year’s events against.

“Right now, looking at year-to-year comparisons is kind of difficult because of the disruptions to the school year from COVID-19 and not all students being back in school. But definitely since they returned to school for the full five-day weeks of instruction, we have those numbers and can look at them to detect any recent patterns or issues that need to be addressed,” Fernandez said.

He characterized the violent activity as an issue involving only a fraction of students.

“The violent activity in a small number of students, again part of it is them coming back to school and just starting their second month of being back to five days of instruction coming back from cohorts. We did see circulating in social media maybe a couple of other incidents at other schools. It is something we are on alert for and trying to monitor,” he said.

“We definitely want to send a strong message that this won’t be tolerated. But we are not quite sure yet what to attribute these incidents to beyond the case-by-case issues that administrators are looking into. Each of the cases they look into they will determine the appropriate action.”

Social distancing under lockdown

A picture of students in the gym was shared with The Guam Daily Post and while the community expressed concerns over the violence, some were also concerned about the apparent lack of social distancing depicted. Fernandez said administrators are responsible for continued enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“Definitely they are responsible and they should be. There should be COVID-19 protocols in place for certain. Obviously in this particular case its’ a massive operation for a blanket search of the entire campus, safety being the forefront of their concerns. Of course, they do need to ensure that they take those measures as well as part of their process and procedures.”

Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz clarified that students should have been 3 feet apart for social distancing.

“That particular blanket search took about three hours to do in collaboration with our school resource officers and staff to ensure the safety of students,” Cruz said. “Our school administrators do have a plan but to ensure that our students are cooperating they are going through the disciplinary action to address the violence of our students but also just the collaboration of our students and counselors to resolve any issues that they may have that started that riot on Friday at Southern High School.”

While Fernandez had not seen the picture in question, he said he would ensure that administrators are aware that social distancing must still be enforced should a search occur in the future.