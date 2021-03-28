Parents at the Guam Department of Education Luchan District parent forum wanted to know how DODEA schools and private schools have been able to operate with simultaneous learning and larger classes. The online forum took place March 24.

The question was raised in light of recent Department of Public Health and Social Services 3-foot physical distance guidance for school classrooms.

Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo, who is also the principal of St. Anthony Catholic School, said St. Anthony has classes five days a week, with teachers handling online and face-to-face instruction simultaneously since January.

“We're doing both so the students online are receiving the same instruction, same real time instruction, because the students in face-to-face and online can ask questions, be interactive,” Crisostomo said.

St. Anthony outfitted each of its classrooms with air purifiers, cameras, speakers, TV monitors and PC monitors.

GDOE administrators took a field trip to the Catholic school Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez said it was insightful but not the best choice for GDOE.

“What you're talking about is the simultaneous instruction of you have a face-to-face class and you have an online class at the same time," Sanchez said. "That is not easy to do. In fact, what happens is you lose the best of both. You don't gain the best because a teacher is trying to straddle between a video screen and a face-to-face group of students. That is not an effective strategy. It can be done. Let's agree on that.”

Sanchez stressed that having dedicated teachers for online and face-to-face is the most beneficial to students and they have the resources.

“We have enough teachers, which means we do not need to subject ourselves or we do not need to suggest our teachers to a strategy that at best can just be done. But the likelihood of it being effective is very low because again, you lose the best practice ability of each strategy,” Sanchez said.

As for Department of Defense Schools on Guam, Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz said that DODEA has its guidelines and mandates separate from Public Health.