Public school students on alternating schedules to start online learning

Students from 12 Guam Department of Education schools will soon be attending school both in person and online to meet the 180 instructional days mandated under the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act.

Public school students attending these 12 schools are currently on an alternating schedule, which means that since Aug. 23 they have attended school on an alternating basis, as opposed to five days a week.

“We have 29 schools on a daily schedule, meaning that there is no disruption in their schedule, they are attending classes every day. We have four schools on an alternating day schedule and teachers will be conducting online classes … on the alternating days that they are not on campus, and then eight schools on alternating days with another school and teachers will be conducting online classes on off-site days; and then most recently with the closure of LBJ and Tamuning Elementary School, they are currently starting their online instruction on Sept. 11,” GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Sanchez said during a legislative oversight hearing held Friday.

According to Cruz, students on the modified schedules are currently being provided “extensions of learning,” such as instructional resources and assignments for the days they are not in school for face-to-face instruction.

“Teachers are uploading materials via Google classroom or Schoolology. Teachers and students are being provided technology training to move them toward distance learning models when they're not face to face. In addition, teachers provide their contact information and should always be available during these days whenever students need their help so teachers are not on an off day when they are on an alternating schedule where they're not actually face to face with the students. They are providing instruction for our students and are available at any time for our students' logistical requirements before the implementation,” Cruz said.

Aside from Lyndon B. Johnson and Tamuning Elementary, which have begun online learning, Cruz said “the other schools will be full online the week of Sept. 18 to 23.”

Moments later, Cruz clarified that online schedules would vary from school to school and the schools would provide information to students to explain online schedules.

Students will be provided laptops and MiFi devices if needed to support online learning, however, understanding that internet capabilities on island are not up to speed, online learning will not be the only option for students at these schools.

“For those students who do not have internet access or a computer, we, the school administrators or the teachers, will provide learning packets for those students and then on the online days office hours are available for all students so that if students have questions relative to their online assignments, they're able to get in contact with their teachers,” Cruz said.

14 points of the Adequate Education Act

The mandate of 180 days of instruction is one of the 14 points noted in the Adequate Education Act, and while the department is meeting the requirement, Cruz said, according to the “math," there are other points it has yet to meet.

Going down the list, legislative Committee on Education Chair Sen. Chris Barnett asked GDOE to respond “yes or no” with regard to meeting the 14 points, such as having a certified teacher for every class in ratios established by relevant collective bargaining agreements.

Superintendent Kenneth Erik Swanson responded, “We’re not able to meet a hundred percent, we have … 81 vacancies across at our most recent count. We're still recruiting and still processing in new teachers."

The department, however, does have the required number of certified professional administrators, certified school health counselors and certified Allied Health professionals, he said.

Another mandate is to have air conditioners or properly ventilated classrooms with temperatures no greater than 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

“That’s a big no,” Swanson said, as those in attendance appeared to laugh at the question.

GDOE did say it is in compliance with sufficient potable water for students to drink and wash hands, as well as having proper sanitation to induce flushable toilets and clean restrooms, dining areas and classrooms “for the student load that’s in the buildings.”

“Now we can’t open all the buildings to full capacity, so we’ve used the ratios that have been provided by the Public Health Department to determine how many people can be on campus,” Swanson said as he noted a “conditional yes.”

When it comes to learning resources for students, mainly having the required textbooks for student classes, GDOE is in compliance for English, language arts and math, but not for other subject areas.

One of the bigger items among the 14 points that GDOE fails to meet is a healthful, safe, sanitary learning environment.

“Not to the standard we want, we’re meeting as we go, we are meeting the health department standards but we want to get much beyond that,” Swanson replied.

The final point not being met, according to Swanson, is providing reliable transportation for students to and from school.

“No, and that’s outside our control,” Swanson told senators.