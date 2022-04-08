Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has certified the low COVID-19 Community Level for Guam, which means masks could come off in schools in less than a month. But public school students will stay masked.

At the tail end of last week, the governor received certification from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services that Guam's risk rating from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was low. On Tuesday she confirmed the certification, which started the countdown to easing mask requirements and social distancing restrictions.

According to Executive Order 2022-09, the low designation must be consistent during the 14-day period for restrictions to ease, followed by another 14-day period before the remaining restrictions are lifted.

April 19 is the expected date for outdoor mask use, indoor social gathering restrictions and social distancing requirements to be lifted.

But GDOE will wait a little longer as it continues to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures in public schools.

"Presently, our safety and health operations will not change and we do not anticipate any changes until the next school year," Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and other stakeholders saw increased engagement from GDOE officials. Community input sessions with stakeholders were conducted on several matters involving curriculum and instruction, and health and safety at schools, and the input received helped GDOE with planning. With mask use possibly being lifted in phases, first outdoors and then indoors, GDOE wants more parent input.

"We will be distributing surveys to our many stakeholders for their input on the current mandates we have in place," said Fernandez.

Some schools already have begun emailing and sending text blasts for the survey. The face mask input survey, which is for school year 2022-2023, asks stakeholders to give their opinion on mask requirements for the next school year. The options provided are:

• Yes, continue to require the use of masks for all people while on school grounds and school activities.

• No, do not make masks mandatory for use.

'We would make that their decision'

Other schools, including Career Tech High Academy Charter School, welcomed the governor's executive order gradually easing community restrictions, but will be leaving the choice to students.

"We would follow the mandates if the mask removals were lifted outdoors and indoors," said Juan Flores, principal of Career Tech High Academy, adding, "We would ask the students to decide if they individually want to continue to wear a mask – we would make that their decision."

The charter school is excited about social distancing requirements being lifted, as it's a positive move toward more education opportunities.

"Our classrooms, unfortunately, have been restricted from a lot of interaction that goes against the social distancing, so it may be that we will try to do more group work, group projects," Flores said. "The greatest effect would be, with or without masks, we will do more of those types of activities."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, in a release announcing Guam's certified low risk, stated, "As we anticipate easing restrictions, we urge everyone to practice mitigation strategies in light of their personal level of risk, and to continue wearing masks and observing social distancing if you are or someone you are caring for is immunocompromised."