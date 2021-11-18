Public schools face shortfall of $45 million

Even as the Guam Department of Education is looking forward to resuming five days of school a week, and with an upcoming job fair to hire student support staff, it's still tackling a $45 million budget shortfall "that would impact most of the operations at the department."

That's the word from Superintendent Jon Fernandez who, along with Deputy Superintendents Erika Cruz and Joe Sanchez, provided an overview of what the island's school system, and its 26,600 or so students, is facing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We will be having an upcoming (Guam Education Board) work session on Monday to go over the plan," Fernandez said during a press briefing Wednesday. "But essentially what I propose that we do is a combination of cost savings as well as looking at potential sources of additional revenue."

They're seeking approval from the U.S. Department of Education to use about $34 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help cover the bulk of the shortfall.

"The federal funds are related to COVID-19 response, and so (we're) looking at those items that are related to ... recovery and where we think we can make the good argument," Fernandez said. If approved, that will help "plug some of that hole in our budget."

GDOE is also looking for areas to reduce costs and manage spending, but essentially the shortfall "will put pressure on us in terms of hiring to fill vacant positions."

"There are vacant positions at schools that will be affected, as well as the central office," he said. "That will force us to also look for additional areas of savings as we renegotiate contracts and so forth.

"However, I did suggest that there are items that we ought to take to our elected officials, to the governor and the Legislature, for their potential assistance," he added.

Fernandez said there were mandates, which he said GDOE supports, added to this year's budget law. As those additions were made, the department's budget was reduced. The initial budget request submitted to the Legislature was about $290 million. The amount passed into law was $204 million.

Among the items the department needs to address is the Bonus, Retention and Incentives Program. There's about $1 million in incentives promised to employees – an issue that dates back to 2004 – that has never been paid.

There's also about $3.5 million in merit bonuses that have been held in abeyance, for roughly three years or so, "that we haven't been able to pay out of our budget, so we've been directed to pay that."

"There is some funding associated with funding an educator pay raise, that we think the governor was also committed to doing with her own funds," Fernandez said. "So we're hoping to shift those, and that she will support us with her funding and allow us to use the $100,000 set aside for us to be able to fill those teaching positions and so forth."

He said there's additional funding needed, between $800,000 and $900,000, associated with the nursing pay raise implemented over the summer.

For a portion of the pandemic, while schools were not in session, school nurses were assisting the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Memorial Hospital and even Guam Regional Medical City. Lawmakers acknowledged their efforts and included them in a pay raise for government nurses.

"Nurses have certainly earned that raise," Fernandez acknowledged. "However, when you get your budget reduced it gets harder to cover those mandates."

At this point, he said, "we are factoring those costs into our spending plan."

"If we do get additional resources to cover those mandates, that would be a great solution and we will be discussing that with the Guam Education Board on Monday and hopefully going to our elected officials to see what we can do to make our department whole," Fernandez said.

"Essentially what happens is, because of the shortfall, we recognize that we're not going to be able to fill all of the positions all at once. So we're going to have to manage the budget accordingly."

Filling vacancies

On the other side of that, Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, who oversees operations, is working with school administrators to reassess the number of teachers against what's needed to support current enrollment.

Fernandez said enrollment dropped in the last two years or so, by about 2,500 students.

That means the current classroom sizes may have shrunk below union-mandated limits, and GDOE can now maximize classes.

"We can hopefully reduce the shortage in terms of classroom teachers that are needed to support the current enrollment," he said. "That will be a potential savings that we continue to work on as part of the cost-containment measures."

There are other vacancies GDOE is hoping to fill at the job fair this Saturday, Nov. 20. Fernandez said they're always looking for teachers, but this weekend they're focusing on three categories of employees who also provide direct support to students:

• One-to-one school aides: 200 positions, to be paid through federal special education programs.

• Community program aides: 100 positions, to be paid with COVID-19 relief funds.

• Substitute teachers: 86 positions, to be paid with GDOE's local budget.

Fernandez said, based on the funding sources, the department "won't have to hold back on hiring" for those positions.

Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said using federal grants, GDOE was able to hire 153 teaching assistants, adding to the 200 already on staff.

Teaching assistants have been critical to helping small groups of students within a classroom who require additional help catching up with their school work.

Sanchez said as students return to five days of learning a week, the school system is focusing on helping children catch up as much as possible considering the instructional time lost.

"Teacher assistants ... really help with intervention studies for students who are falling behind and need a little extra help to get caught up," he said.

Coming up

GDOE officials announced earlier this week that high school students will be returning to the full five days of classes a week on Dec. 1. Middle and elementary school students will follow suit on Jan. 3.

Online learning will continue for those students who started the school year with that model of learning.

Stakeholder meetings to discuss the return to the traditional learning setting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96909561827.