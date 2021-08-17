A big challenge brought up by Guam Department of Education schools is filling vacant teacher positions. The teacher shortage has not only affected in-person classroom coverage but also online classes.

Some parents have expressed frustration that their children enrolled online haven't received a class schedule.

“The first challenge that the schools are bringing up, is that they have to find coverage for the teachers positions that are not filled yet. So they have a combination of substitute teachers or they have one of their school faculty and in some cases principals are covering the class,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said.

Sanchez said, GDOE does have enough teachers to cover online classes for elementary but additional teachers are needed at the secondary levels.

The Guam Daily Post has asked how many teachers GDOE needs.

“That number changes, actually almost daily, as the personnel is processed they process quite a bit during the day. Hopefully, the number has gone down since the start of school,” Sanchez said.

Public schools began the new year on Aug. 12.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez previously said they will also have discuss the next steps should district enrollment be lower than expected.

GDOE is relying on cross leveling amongst schools to make sure teachers are where they are needed.

GDOE has 28,000 students, based on the average class size of 25 students, the department will need roughly 1,120 teachers.

According to GDOE 92% of the student population has elected in-person learning while 8% opted for online learning for this school year.

Getting used to school again

GDOE is stressing the importance of getting kids back into the groove of school, as students experienced 18 months of distance learning as a result of the pandemic.

“The first two weeks is really focusing on getting students re-acclimated to the schools,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said school principals have instructions to ensure classes are covered and new teachers filling vacancies are well informed about expectations.

“The standards were already reviewed those with the teachers so what needs to happen as there are new groups of teachers is make sure the schools do that review with them. Because every content area, subject and grade level already has their sets of standards that they have to cover this year,” Sanchez said.