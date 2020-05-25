The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) announced it will hold drive-through Grad & Go graduation ceremonies in the first week of June to celebrate the accomplishments of graduating high school seniors.

The ceremonies will allow graduating seniors to pick up their diplomas with their loved ones using a drive through system that allows each graduate to receive their diploma and take a graduation photo, according to GDOE.

Seniors are encouraged to wear their cap and gown.

GDOE released the following safety measures for the Grad & Go graduations:

Parents and students are reminded to follow all safety protocols.

Only one car is allowed per graduate, with a maximum of five total car riders allowed per vehicle.

Each person in the vehicle must wear a mask.

Passengers riding in the pickup bed will not be allowed.

Additionally, while cars are permitted to have up to five total car riders, only the graduate will be permitted to exit the vehicle and walk on the stage in order to limit the number of people on campus at any given time.

GDOE officials along with members of the Guam Police Department and mayors’ offices will be assisting with traffic control.

Additionally, PBS Guam will be airing graduation messages from each high school valedictorian and salutatorian beginning in the last half of June.

Valedictorians and salutatorians traditionally provide commencement speeches, and will still be given this opportunity to impart a final message to their class on PBS Guam Channel 12, thanks to support from PBS Guam and the Office of the Governor.

“I want to thank our high schools for pushing forward with creative ideas to recognize our students while taking into account the safety of our students, staff, and families,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “Our students have worked hard for the last 12 years, and this is an exciting time for them to celebrate their accomplishments and to begin their new adventure after high school.”

The official School Year 2019-2020 Grad & Go ceremonies will take place during the first week of June at the following dates and times:

Okkodo High School: June 2, 2020, Grad & Go graduation ceremony starts at 8 a.m. An edited video of the graduation will be published at a later date. For more information about the OHS Grad & Go graduation, please contact ohs@gdoe.net.

John F. Kennedy High School: June 4, 2020, virtual livestream starts at 2:30 p.m. on GDOE social media (Guam Department of Education on Facebook and YouTube), Grad & Go awarding of diplomas starts at 3 p.m. Cap and Gown are required for participation. For more information about the JFKHS Grad & Go Diploma Ceremony, please contact jfkhsco2020@gmail.com.

Southern High School: June 8, 2020, virtual livestream will begin at 10 a.m. on GDOE social media (Guam Department of Education on Facebook and YouTube), Grad & Go awarding of diplomas to start at 11 a.m. The screening point before entering the campus will be the Harry S. Truman Elementary parking lot. For more information about the SHS Grad & Go graduation, please contact shsinfo@gdoe.net.

Simon Sanchez High School: June 9, 2020, virtual ceremony to begin at 8:30 a.m. on GDOE social media (Guam Department of Education on Facebook and YouTube), Grad & Go roll call and awarding of diplomas to start at 9 a.m. For more information about the SSHS Grad & Go graduation, please contact sshs@gdoe.net.

Tiyan High School: June 11, 2020, virtual livestream will begin at 1 p.m. on GDOE social media (Guam Department of Education on Facebook and YouTube), Grad & Go awarding of diplomas starts at 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis (not alphabetical). An edited video will be published at a later date. For more information about the THS Grad & Go graduation, please contact ths@gdoe.net.

J.P. Torres Success Academy: June 12, 2020, virtual pre-recorded Grad & Go ceremony starts at 9 a.m and will be streamed on the JPTSA Instagram (@jptsuccessacademy). Grad & Go awarding of diplomas follows immediately after at 9:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. For more information about the JPTSA Grad & Go graduation, please contact jptsa@gdoe.net.

George Washington High School: June 13, 2020, virtual livestream to begin at 1:30 p.m. on GDOE social media (Guam Department of Education on Facebook and YouTube), Grad & Go awarding of diplomas begins at 2 p.m. For more information about the GWHS Grad & Go graduation, please contact gwhs@gdoe.net.

Each Grad & Go graduation ceremony will take place at each respective high school campus, except for the JPTSA graduation, which will be held at the Tiyan High School campus.

The Grab-N-Go School Meal program will not be operational at John F. Kennedy High School, Southern High School, and George Washington High School on the date of each school's graduation.