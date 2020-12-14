Unsafe. Unsanitary. Not fit for humans to live in.

These are just some of the words to describe four derelict or abandoned properties in Tumon that are now the subject of the first batch of citations issued by the Department of Public Works.

The properties are owned by three different companies that received a Notice of Violation, Vacate or Demolish from DPW Director Vincent Arriola.

Among them is a dilapidated structure "behind Homeless Garage in Tumon."

"(This) is an unsafe structure because of broken windows, broken doors, cracked concrete, paint peeling, uninhabitable, trash, white goods, lumber, defective electrical, overgrown vegetation, and illegal occupants living in the building, all of which make the building uninhabitable and in violation of Guam's Building Law," Arriola wrote in a Dec. 1 letter to the registered owner of the property, Honhui Guam LLC.

The DPW director issued another notice to Honhui Guam LLC, this time for a "dilapidated building next to Subway in Tumon," which has overgrown vegetation and is uninhabitable.

These and two other citations are the first notices of violation that DPW issued as part of multiagency efforts to ensure safety, security and cleanliness in villages, starting with the tourist district of Tumon.

Tourism stakeholders are among the partner agencies as Guam prepares to reopen its tourism industry, which the COVID-19 pandemic has upended.

Before Guam welcomes back tourists, government agencies and private sector partners want to first address neglected and derelict properties that lurk behind Tumon's beautiful, white sandy beaches, hotels, luxury shopping centers and residential areas.

Moreover, despite a red-hot real estate market, Tumon has several derelict or abandoned buildings that bring down the value of the properties around them.

Abandoned house

Arriola also issued a notice to Green Guam Corp. over an "abandoned house on Happy Landing Road in Tumon."

Besides broken doors and windows, exposed rebar, defective electrical, cracked concrete and graffiti, there is also all sorts of trash in it including metallic waste and used tires, according to the notice. It also has overgrown vegetation.

There are illegal occupants in the building, the DPW director said.

DPW said an engineer is needed to assess whether the building could be safe for repairs or is fit only for demolition in its entirety.

Arriola also issued a notice to Hongwell Guam LLC, over a "dilapidated duplex behind Homeless Garage in Tumon."

Illegal occupants are also in the building, which has broken doors and windows, cracked concrete, defective electrical, overgrown vegetation and volumes of trash, among other things.

Property owners have 30 days to obtain required permits and inspections, and to correct the violations cited.

Failure to do so may result in an order that may impose administrative and/or civil fines. It could also result in being referred to appropriate authorities for action, DPW said.

A priority for DPW and the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, which includes the governor's office and the Guam Visitors Bureau among its members, is ridding villages of neglected buildings that can be fire and safety hazards or devolve into drug dens.