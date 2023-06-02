Public Works: Traffic light restoration going well

The Department of Public Works anticipated that 25 traffic lights would be up and running by the end of Thursday, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola.

"Traffic light restoration is going very well," he said.

He added that some lights are ready to go and are just waiting to receive power.

There are priorities among the traffic light repairs, Arriola said. Major intersections along the busiest roads, such as Marine Corps Drive and its intersections with Route 8 and Route 4, as well as the intersection of Route 8, Route 10 and Route 16, also known as the tri-intersection, are among those priorities.

Typhoon Mawar battered Guam with damaging winds that left most traffic lights in disrepair. Some were blown away entirely.

Arriola said DPW's local vendor can't provide parts and replacements. He said requests have been submitted to partner agencies for the needed supplies.