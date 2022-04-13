Publicly funded news show promises to be 'fair for all'

PBS Guam, a publicly funded and nonprofit provider of educational programming on television, will be launching its own local news-format show, officials said.

Ina Carillo, PBS Guam station manager, on Tuesday confirmed a "new program in the works" in which the station "will deliver a news-like format to the community."

It will be patterned after the famed PBS NewsHour.

"PBS affiliate stations across the nation produce a news product every day. Most PBS licensees are run by either local universities, educational facilities, or the local state government. The fact that (this) is an election year has nothing to do (with) the launch, and more so about timing," Carillo told The Guam Daily Post.

PBS Guam recently received some $500,000 worth of state-of-the-art equipment and other upgrades to help modernize the Mangilao facility, as well as comply with Federal Communications Commission requirements.

Adelup and PBS Guam said the money that was used to buy the equipment was from a U.S. Department of the Interior technical assistance grant that Carillo applied for in 2019 with assistance from the Guam State Clearinghouse.

"There will be no bias and our coverage will be fair for all," Carillo said, responding to a question about a government-run PBS news program during a gubernatorial election year.

While PBS Guam is a government agency, it also reports to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which also funds the station, Carillo said.

She also said PBS NewsHour is one of the most trusted news programs on television in the nation.

"They have reporters on the ground in Ukraine and other parts of Europe, as we speak, covering critical unbiased issues for the world. While our coverage will obviously be local, our plan is to maintain that standard while delivering our content to the community," Carillo said.

'A gift'

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes also shared the information about PBS Guam's news show during the April 8 presentation of the new studio equipment.

"I understand that, based on the lieutenant governor’s words and just from the PBS family, that you will be launching PBS News, joining our PBS counterparts in delivering fair, unbiased, accurate and timely information to our people. And what better gift that you can give back to the community?” Barnes said.

PBS has started recruiting professionals from other media organizations to work on the news-format show.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, on Tuesday said the fact that "some of the best and brightest of the local news media pool are interested in contributing to PBS’s future speaks volumes about the level of professionalism that that small team of industry members displays."

"Adelup is not getting into the news business," she said.

"Across the nation, PBS stations have news programming, e.g., Amanpour. They are chartered and must remain fair and balanced. We have no reason to believe that our local PBS would not conduct themselves in the same manner."

Carillo on Tuesday said the station will be releasing more information about the new program when it's ready to launch.

"My team has worked very hard to bring the station to a place where we can finally produce sustaining and viable programs for our station, and it’s a feat we are all proud of," she said.

PBS can be contacted at 671-734-5483 or by visiting pbsguam.org.

At the April 8 equipment presentation, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the kind of education that public television provides the people of Guam and the Northern Marianas is irreplaceable.

At the height of the pandemic, officials said, PBS partnered with the Guam Department of Education and launched PBS University and PBS University Higher Learning, which have become invaluable resources for students during the lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions.

The station also launched its second TV channel called PBS Kids 24/7 and online resource called PBS Learning Media during the first lockdown.

"There has been a sea change here in PBS Guam," PBS board Chair Donovan Brooks said at the April 8 event. "That began when Ina Carillo took over as station manager."