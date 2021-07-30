Power rates will be increasing in three phases over the next five months.

The Public Utilities Commission's decision breaks down what could have been an August increase of roughly $57.56 in the average residential customer's monthly bill for the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause. This one-step increase was approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities last month. The CCU initially approved the increase from the current 11 cents per kilowatt-hour to 16.75 cents per kWh.

However, it is the PUC that has the final say in rates.

The decision was unanimous Thursday, although one commissioner was absent during the meeting. The LEAC is a surcharge that represents fuel costs and is updated on a regular basis every six months, but changes may happen within that period as well.

The three phases, as broken down by the PUC are:

• Aug. 1, with the rate going up to 13.04 cents per kilowatt hour.

• Oct. 1, up to 15.08 cents per kWh.

• Dec. 1, up to about 17.14 cents per kWh.

That increase in December is higher than what the Guam Power Authority proposed to be the surcharge back in May. GPA officials said they will provide an update on how that would impact the average residential rate payer.

Second increase

This is the second time that the PUC has raised rates amid record high under-recovery, or losses, that GPA is experiencing.

The first was in February, when the PUC raised the rate up to 11 cents from about 8.6 cents per kWh. That represented a $21 increase for the average residential bill.

But fuel prices have also been rising, and Johnson said the reason why the final rate of 17.14 cents was recommended to the PUC was because fuel prices went up about 6.4% between the time GPA submitted its proposal and the PUC meeting Thursday night.

GPA's current under-recovery is $32 million, according to Jeffrey Johnson, PUC chairman.

"We've never been that deep in under-recovery. Because GPA wasn't collecting enough over the last year during the pandemic, when everybody was agreeing that we kind of take it easy for that period of time. But it's caught up with us now, so now something has to be done," Johnson said.

Between Feb. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2020, the PUC granted rate reductions three times due to declining fuel costs. The fuel surcharge went from about 15.4 cents per kWh to about 8.6 cents per kWh in that time.

Then, in August 2020, the PUC decided to maintain the surcharge at 8.6 cents up to the end of January. But by that time, GPA was projecting losses as fuel prices began to rebound.

Back in February, Johnson said the commission probably "overshot the mark" by keeping the rate low.

Even after the upcoming rate increases, the projected under-recovery is still about $22 million.

There was discussion Thursday night about $15 million that might be obtained from American Rescue Plan funding. If that is received, that would take the projected under-recovery down to about $7 million, according to Johnson.

"We can handle that. We've been in single digits before," he added.

But "more than likely," the rate increases will have to stay the way they are, even with ARP funding in tow, as the utility, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the PUC catch up to the losses, Johnson said.

"Unless there's some great decrease in fuel prices over the next six months ... I don't see how we can alter them very much over the next six months," he added. "I think we're kind of on that trajectory no matter what at this point in time. The fuel prices are staying stable. That's the prediction by Morgan Stanley."