PUC approves new GSWA trucks

The Public Utilities Commission has approved the purchase of three new trash collection vehicles for the Guam Solid Waste Authority, at a total cost of $1.33 million. The vehicles are being purchased from Mid Pac Far East.

The new trucks should help augment GSWA's fleet, which has been whittled down to about five working trucks each day, while the number tends to fluctuate.

The normal daily availability to service the island should be 10 trucks, according to GSWA.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Apparently this bid has been, how should I say it, a long time in the process of coming through," PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky said as he went over his recommendation to approve the truck purchases during a commission meeting Thursday. "For many years now, GSWA was looking to bid, but I think there were various hurdles over the way."

The agency's current fleet was purchased between 2009 and 2018 by Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, the federal receiver for solid waste operations, Horecky reported.

No new trucks have been purchased since and, even with maintenance, the typical refuse truck has an average working life of about seven years, Horecky said.

GSWA has been running double shifts on certain days to service customers with its reduced fleet.

The PUC also approved a contract for fleet repair services during Thursday's meeting.

The new trucks are to be delivered within 310 days from the issuance of purchase.