PUC approves new power rate for condominiums, apartments

The Public Utilities Commission has unanimously approved rate Schedule D, a new power rate created for condominiums and apartments, as well as an amendment to the residential rate schedule, including three phase metered single-family dwellings.

The amendment to the residential rate schedule is to allow certain large single-family residences to be classified as residential.

Meanwhile, Schedule D is applicable to multifamily dwellings using a master meter, and not individually metered like homes and some apartment units.

The implementation of a parity rate for condominium and apartment residents is a long-standing concern, but the Schedule D proposal comes with a major drawback – the loss of more than half a million dollars in revenue for the Guam Power Authority annually.

While the utility stated it could absorb the loss and it isn't seeking a base rate adjustment with the creation of Schedule D, PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky stated the PUC will have to address the matter in the future.

Over the past five years, lawmakers have introduced three separate bills proposing to mandate GPA to implement rates for residents living in condominiums and apartments comparable with those under the residential rate Schedule R, Horecky said in a report to the PUC.

These measures were premised on the finding that residents in such multifamily dwellings were charged excessive commercial rates, despite being residences. Bill 37-35 was the latest example of this line of legislation, although it did not pass.

The PUC testified against the bill and advised that anyone wanting to create a rate for residential multifamily accommodations should file a request with the PUC.

The Guam Association of Realtors, joined by Sens. Telo Taitague, Clynton Ridgell and Tina Muña Barnes, did just that, and submitted a petition in 2019 seeking rate parity for residents living in condominiums and apartment complexes.

In February 2020, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities accepted GPA's proposed Schedule D and authorized the utility to petition its creation with the PUC.

The components of Schedule D are:

A flat base rate of 6.06 cents per kilowatt-hour.

A customer surcharge of $59.25 per month.

A demand charge of $12 per kilowatt of billing demand per month.

The billing demand is either the maximum demand – the maximum average load in kW for the month – or 85% of the customer's highest maximum demand for the proceeding 11 months, according to Horecky. Other charges will also apply to monthly billings, such as the fuel surcharge.

Existing condominiums and apartments can elect once to move into Schedule D from the rate schedule they are in now, but can't move to another schedule once they do. However, Horecky recommended that the customers be able to switch back from Schedule D after three years, which the PUC agreed with. Schedule D also won't be applicable to condominiums or apartments built in the future. Those will have to plan for submetering if they wish to have units built for residential rates.

As of Horecky's report, GPA has determined that there are presently 26 condominiums and apartments serviced under other rate schedules, and all are eligible to transfer to Schedule D.

The PUC administered hearings on the rate schedule in December 2020, and there were some concerns. Taitague said she did not feel the proposal accomplished the intent of Bill 37-35 and that some condominium residents would not benefit from the rate.

However, it appears most will. At the time of the hearings, John Kim, the chief financial officer of GPA, presented that 22 out of 25 condominiums GPA identified would have a rate reduction if Schedule D was adopted, according to Horecky's report.

Taitague and Ridgell have since written to the PUC, asking the commission to require GPA to develop a new rate in the event the PUC finds Schedule D fails to treat residents in multifamily dwellings the same as residents in single-family homes.

Horecky concluded that under Schedule D, nearly all condominium customers are given rates less expensive than if they shifted to residential rates. Savings will depend on which schedule the condominium or apartment customer is currently in and how much power is consumed.

The flat rate of 6.06 cents per kWh is lower than the 6.9 cents charged to residential ratepayers for the first 500 kWh and won't change when that threshold is exceeded, whereas residential ratepayers pay 8.6 cents in the base rate after 500 kWh, according to Horecky.

Also under Schedule D, the condominium would be charged one monthly customer surcharge, meaning the $59.25 charge would be split among the residents of the condominium or apartment building for the month, instead of each resident paying $15 under the residential rate.

The demand charge in Schedule D, however, is an increase, but Horecky said it is to offset the lower per-kWh rate charges. The demand charge exists because the facility consumes more power.

Residential rate customers are low demand and the demand rate for them is essentially part of the energy rate, instead of a separate charge, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.

"A stark choice faces the PUC: either approve Schedule D which positively reduces the rates of the vast majority of condominium ratepayers or condemn such ratepayers to the same existing commercial rates that they have complained about," Horecky wrote in his report.

GPA will eat loss

But a major issue with Schedule D is the projected annual loss of $533,000 in revenue for GPA. The revenue loss if the condominiums were shifted to the residential rate instead of Schedule D is essentially the same. The utility proposed ways to recover the loss.

These include:

Increase all rate classes (except the Navy) by 0.4%.

Apply an increase only to the residential class.

Postpone adjustment until 2023.

But when asked which option GPA suggested, the utility responded by saying it would absorb the revenue loss. This means that for now, GPA isn't requesting that the PUC take any action to recover the loss from implementing Schedule D.

"However, GPA has indicated its possible intent to file for a base rate adjustment of 8.4% in 2023. It is also unclear at present whether such a base rate adjustment that (sic) actually result in an increase for ratepayers, as GPA also estimates fuel cost decline (fuel surcharge) of 13.1%," Horecky reported.

The average condominium and apartment rate reduction resulting from implementing Schedule D is 8.4%.

"The fact remains that such a loss of revenue will need to be addressed by the PUC in the future. Since GPA is not presently making any request for increase in base rates, the ALJ concludes that GPA should be allowed to implement Schedule D, the condominium rate," he said.