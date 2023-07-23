The Public Utilities Commission may hold a hearing on the next rate increase for the Guam Waterworks Authority in August, according to discussions Tuesday between GWA officials and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

GWA is proposing a major increase for fiscal 2024 — a 27% hike for basic, lifeline and nonlifeline rates across all rate structures and customer classes, as well as a legislative surcharge increase from 3.5% to 3.8%.

For residential customers using 3,000 gallons per month, the bill is about $63 for both water and sewer before the increase, according to a GWA impact breakdown. If the proposed increase is adopted, that would go up to about $81.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo has said more consumers would likely fall in 6,000 gallons-per-month range, which would mean their monthly bills would increase from about $82 to about $105 with a rate hike, Guam Daily Post files state.

The PUC authorized a nonlifeline rate increase of 5.5% for fiscal 2023 in September 2022 and a 5.5% increase for fiscal 2024, subject to a true-up, or review, process.

"If you recall, when we received the last rate decision, it was below what we requested. We advised them at that point, based on our projections at the time, that what they approved for fiscal 2024 was insufficient and would likely be in double digits," Bordallo told CCU members at Tuesday's work session.

"What has happened since then has been inflationary pressures. We've had to use more of the rate stabilization fund than previously anticipated because of that, and especially with the increase in power costs, ... what we're seeking, even though it is in double digits, is just to get us minimum debt service coverage and a little bit to reestablish reserves that we've been depleting," Bordallo added.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez stated Tuesday that the "bone of contention" with the PUC's rate consultant, Georgetown Consulting Group, has been over the utility's reserves. The CCU and GWA feel Georgetown is "running us too thin." The consultant feels otherwise.

"And recall that at the last hearing, the PUC didn't take (Georgetown's) recommendation. (Georgetown's) recommendation was zero," Bordallo said.

Legal counsel fees

Several other items were discussed at Tuesday's work session. One of the issues the CCU will tackle is the ratification of conflicts over counsel and legal fees.

According to GWA legal counsel Theresa Rojas on Tuesday, GWA had entered into a contract with the Law Office of Vincent Leon Guerrero. For the term of the contract, which amounted to a little more than five years, GWA expended $1.4 million, exceeding the general manager's $1 million spending authority, Rojas said.

"We're bringing it to the board to ask that the amount be ratified. And then, because we do have ongoing litigation and we still have a retainer agreement under this contract for the Core Tech (land) case, we are going to ask commissioners to approve an additional amount of $1 million. So, we can come back to the board when legal expenses come up to that amount," Rojas added.