PUC meeting on fuel surcharge set for next week

The Public Utilities Commission, the entity that oversees local utility rates, is scheduled to meet Thursday, Jan. 26, to decide the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or fuel surcharge on power bills, beginning in February.

The Guam Power Authority is recommending to maintain the surcharge at about 32 cents per kilowatt-hour, the rate the PUC set in late October for bills from November through January.

As the name implies, the fuel surcharge pays for GPA's cost of fuel, and it fluctuates along with fuel pricing.

"Some prices have gone down, but our recommendation was to hold the (rate)," GPA General Manager John Benavente said Thursday during a work session with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

The main concern for GPA is its underrecovery, how much money the utility loses between the cost of fuel and the fuel surcharge. That financial consideration means even if the price of fuel goes down, GPA and the PUC must consider what remains of the underrecovery before recommending a reduction in the LEAC.

GPA estimates the underrecovery will be around $33 million by the end of January. Underrecovery peaked at about $47 million by the end of August, which was unprecedented, GPA officials have said.

"With the rate being held, ... the underrecovery will be about $900,000 by July 31," Benavente said Thursday, referring to the end of the six-month period that normally applies to the fuel surcharge rate.

"Right now, we're still having some difficulties in cash flow. We're still moving things around," Benavente added. "Hopefully, within the next few months here, then we'll have enough cash."

CCU Chair Joey Duenas said commissioners may have more questions during the next regular CCU meeting, set for Tuesday.