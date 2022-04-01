The Public Utilities Commission continued into Thursday night discussing a proposed rate increase for the fuel surcharge. A decision was pending as of press time.

Officially known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, the recommendation by Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky was to increase the fuel surcharge to about 20.9 cents per kilowatt-hour beginning April 1. That represents about a 10.31% increase in the total power bill, or $28.69 more a month for the average residential power customer.

The surcharge, as of Thursday night, which was implemented in February, was about 18 cents per kWh.

The surcharge normally is adjusted every six months, but it can be adjusted by the PUC midway if projected losses - or profits - when comparing the rate to the cost of fuel change by more than $2 million.

GPA already was projecting an underrecovery of $17.5 million by the end of July when the surcharge was set to 18 cents per kWh a couple of months ago.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and other factors have since caused drastic increases in fuel prices.

The most recent data from GPA showed the underrecovery jumping up to $32 million at the end of July if the fuel surcharge did not change before then.

Moreover, raising the surcharge to 20.9 cents per kWh won't eliminate the $32 million projected underrecovery. The LEAC raise is anticipated to reduce the underrecovery to $20 million.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said last week during a meeting of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities that an increase to the fuel surcharge could be pushed back to May 1, and other discussions during that meeting indicated a month delay could give leeway to ratepayers and time to see where fuel costs might land, considering uncertainty in prices.

Regardless of the CCU's position, it is the PUC that holds ultimate responsibility and authority over the fuel surcharge.

Horecky reported to the PUC Thursday night that neither GPA nor the CCU offered reasonable justification for delaying action on the surcharge.

Fuel prices have risen since February and future fuel price trends have always been uncertain, Horecky said.

In addition, waiting until May to implement a rate increase will require a higher surcharge of about 21.8 cents per kWh, according to GPA data.