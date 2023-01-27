The Public Utilities Commission has decided to maintain the fuel surcharge at about 32 cents per kilowatt-hour for the period beginning in February.

The surcharge will apply through July, although the commission may revisit the rate at any time. For example, if fuel prices decrease further and warrant a rate reduction.

The surcharge, or Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, known as LEAC, is the portion of monthly power bills that pays for the cost of fuel purchased by the Guam Power Authority.

The rate had been increasing since February 2021. With energy costs ballooning for ratepayers, lawmakers passed legislation in July 2022 that provided $100 in credits each month for five months. The program was extended and is now set to end in April.

For GPA, the concern has been its underrecovery, or how much money the utility loses on the gap between the cost of fuel and the current fuel surcharge.

GPA General Manager John Benavente, however, has said some prices have now gone down.

The fuel surcharge, at about 32 cents per kWh, was set by the PUC in late October 2022 for bills from November 2022 through January 2023.

For the upcoming period, from February through July, GPA recommended the rate be maintained.

GPA estimated the underrecovery will be around $33 million by the end of the month. Underrecovery peaked at about $47 million by the end of August, which was unprecedented, GPA officials have said.

With the surcharge maintained, GPA projects the underrecovery will fall significantly, to about $900,000 by the end of July.