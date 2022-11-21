PUC supports creation of virtual power plants in neighborhoods

The Public Utilities Commission supports a measure that could help reduce the high cost of power for island residents through a virtual power plant program, but the PUC's support comes with conditions.

“One provision that we will ask to be amended and that’s been set forth in testimony, ... it should make it clear that both nine months after enactment and 90 days after approved by PUC is the appropriate time period and I believe the Guam Power Authority is suggesting the same amendment,” Fred Horecky, PUC chief administrative law judge, said on behalf of PUC Chair Jeffrey Johnson during the public hearing for Bill 351-36.

Horecky asserted that the legislative findings for the bill indicate that renewable energy produced by a virtual power plant can provide energy that is cheaper than power produced by fossil fuels.

“We think that utility-scale power plants are perhaps a less costly way to develop this power, but for various reasons, we believe that it's a very good idea to have a virtual power plant program within this system,” he said.

The energy produced by the system, he added, would be less costly than fossil fuel generation - the advantage being a mix of energy sources.

“Diversity, I suppose, in solar generation sources in Guam and that includes ... utility-scale generation net metering and the virtual power plant program. So, diversity is always a good factor ... to have different types of energy sources within your system,” Horecky said.

The PUC believes the virtual power plant's initial energy production would be limited to 20 megawatts, which is a disadvantage to the overall goal of increasing renewable energy production, Horecky said.

“It uses rooftops and we know that land is a scarce resource and, for larger power plants, it certainly takes a lot of lands to be able to provide that. So, based on the fact that land is a dwindling resource, I think that it’s also a good idea to utilize rooftops where available,” Horecky said.

Under the program, there will be a need for technology to implement the rooftop solar systems' aggregation software. The software controls the production, storage and output of energy from the systems and the required battery energy storage.

“These are costs that will be borne by the developers of the system,” Horecky said.

Horecky said the PUC was appreciative that the bill maintains the role of the commission in determining whether the program should be approved.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Clynt Ridgell, along with co-sponsors Sens. Joe San Agustin, Jose Terlaje, Amanda Shelton and Sabina Perez, plus Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

The goal of the bill is to provide clean and renewable distributed generation of energy for the power grid, build the island’s resilience and, most importantly, reduce power rates by reducing fuel consumption, the single largest cost in ratepayers' bills, according to the measure's findings and intent.

Currently, 70% of an average resident's power bill is the cost of fossil fuels. Because renewable energy uses no fuel, Ridgell said, eliminating fuel costs should reduce the cost of power.

“A virtual power plant is a system where a network of rooftop solar systems and battery storage systems work together like a single power plant. The virtual power plant is managed by computers and special software that controls the output of solar energy and the storage of solar energy to match the power system's needs,” he said.