Seven months after the Guam Waterworks Authority's initial petition in July 2019, the Public Utilities Commission will tackle the next proposed water rate increases during its regularly scheduled meeting today.

There have been key changes since that initial filing. Most notable to ratepayers is the reduction in the proposed increases, from 10% and 8.5% in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 respectively, to 5% for each year.

But while the Guam Waterworks Authority and Georgetown Consulting Group, working on behalf of the PUC, have stipulated the rates for first two years, there is disagreement on how they will be implemented.

The issue is time.

GWA has already missed out on five months of the current fiscal year, including February.

If the 2020 and 2021 rate increases are kept at 5% each, then GWA will miss collecting $2.2 million in 2020.

GWA's position is that the PUC should approve compressed rates, as it has done so in the past, to catch up on missed revenue.

This would change the rate increase for 2020 to about 8.5% while the following year's increase would be 2% rather than 5%, generating about the same revenue as if the rate hike started at the beginning of fiscal 2020.

But Georgetown disagrees. There is no mention of rate compression in the stipulation, they stated at a recent meeting with the PUC.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said he believed it was an oversight on GWA's part not to include the rate compression language in the stipulation, and it was an oversight on Georgetown not to state GWA would only benefit from the 5% rate increase for seven months out of 12 in fiscal 2020.

"Now we're at the crossroads of where the rubber has to meet the road. And we assumed as in past rate cases, when there has been PUC action after the beginning of the fiscal year, compression has been used ... It's not like we suddenly changed our mind," Bordallo said.

The 2020 and 2021 proposed rate increases are part of a five-year capital improvement plan for GWA.

Rate increases for 2022 through 2024 are to be updated following the completion of studies that look into projected water sales, water loss reduction initiatives, the cost of service and others. The studies are due by March 1, 2021.

In some aspects, the upcoming increases will come too late for GWA. The rate plan is to help the utility with a repayment source for its next bond-borrowing. The proceeds of the borrowing will be spent on capital improvement projects, including court-ordered projects.

"We are not going to meet court-ordered deadlines now. But until we get firm action and certainty on the rates moving forward, I can't estimate how long we're going to go beyond the deadline, and therefore, we haven't gone to the court to tell them that we're going to be late. And we won't be able to do that until after the PUC acts on this case," Bordallo said Wednesday night.