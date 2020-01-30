PUC to tackle GPA fuel surcharge

GPA: The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority Satellite Offices in the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña are photographed in April 2019. GPA customers could see a decrease in the fuel surcharge on their power bills. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

The next fuel surcharge from the Guam Power Authority is among the items to be addressed by the Public Utilities Commission during a meeting tonight. 

Unlike prior proposals, GPA sought a reduction for the upcoming surcharge rate. At 13.11 cents per kilowatt-hour, the proposal represents a 14.9% drop compared to the current 15.4 cents per kWh. 

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the proposal in November 2019 but the PUC has final say on any rate changes. 

If approved, the next surcharge will apply to the six-month period between February and July 2020.

