Puerto Rico bill is monumental for political status efforts, director says

While not an exact match to what the government of Guam has envisioned for the island’s self-determination process, congressional legislation recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives shows significant movement on what the federal government may approve for America’s remaining territories, according to the director of the Guam Commission on Decolonization.

“I was really surprised, but thrilled and excited to see the kind of progress that Puerto Rico has been able to make,” Melvin Won Pat-Borja told The Guam Daily Post after the passage of H.R. 8393, the Puerto Rico Status Act.

The bill authorizes a binding political status vote on Nov. 5, 2023, where Puerto Rican residents will have the ability to choose between three political status options: statehood, independence, or sovereignty in free association with the United States.

It’s unlikely the measure will pass the U.S. Senate and become law before the current congressional term expires, according to multiple media outlets including Reuters.

While recognizing the slim odds the bill has of being signed anytime soon by President Joe Biden, Won Pat-Borja said the legislation includes key provisions that amount to important changes over Guam’s own efforts to advance a political status plebiscite through congressional legislation.

“Clearly, perspectives are shifting and we're starting to see this issue in a different light and, so, I am I am hopeful that this will set precedent,” he said.

Among the possible precedents is allowing for a binding political status plebiscite held in territories. Guam’s law, which effectively has been stalled due to a federal court ruling, affords a nonbinding vote, according to Won Pat-Borja.

“That’s drastically different than what our local law that was challenged had, … our nonbinding plebiscite. I think that that was a product of the level of negotiation that we had with the federal government at the time,” he said.

The Puerto Rico measure also offers no choice to remain in the status quo of an unincorporated territory, an option also not included in Guam’s planned plebiscite.

“The whole point of us addressing political status change is to take us away from the status quo. We are dissatisfied with the status quo. And that's something that Puerto Rico has also struggled with,” Won Pat-Borja said. “I think it's that this vote now … reflects those desires, which is very similar to the way that we look at it. Status quo really doesn't have a place on a self-determination plebiscite. Status quo does not allow us the opportunity to move into a full measure of self-government.”

All allowed to vote

But the congressional bill also differs from Guam’s plebiscite plans in a major way.

In order to be eligible to vote in Puerto Rico’s political status vote, potential voters must be “bona fide residents of Puerto Rico who are otherwise qualified to vote in general elections.”

Guam’s law, meanwhile, limits eligibility to a point in time - allowing only those who became U.S. citizens through the signing of the Organic Act in 1950 and their descendants to participate.

That portion of the law was the cause of a successful federal court challenge, which concluded with a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the provision crafted was a proxy for race, and was therefore unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal filed by GovGuam after the appeals court decision.

When asked if this precedent could be detrimental to local efforts to preserve a CHamoru-only vote, Won Pat-Borja said Guam could make the case that our plebiscite should consider a history of population change that is very different from Puerto Rico’s.

“The population in Puerto Rico, the indigenous people are still the vast majority of that voter populace. Whereas, in Guam, the native inhabitants, as we define it … we are the clear minority in Guam,” he said, calling the position taken by the government when the eligibility was challenged in federal court “righteous.”

The head of the government’s decolonization commission also pointed out the point-in-time eligibility includes all residents, regardless of race, who were on island and made U.S. citizens at the time of the Organic Act’s signing.

“I don't see us abandoning that pursuit anytime soon. I think that we will still defend the right of the colonized people, the people who have had this right taken from them to exercise that right and that desire. But I'm not naive to believe that we now have put it to bed or that it's not a possibility at all,” Won Pat-Borja said.

The Puerto Rico Status Act also allocates federal funds to a voter education campaign, allows federal oversight leading up to the vote and adopts official summaries for residents to review for each of the three status options.