'Pulan Fest' set for Mes CHamoru

In honor of the new lunar year and Mes CHamoru, Inadahen i Lina'la' Kotturan Chamoru Inc. and Sagan Kotturan Chamoru will be hosting the annual “Pulan Fest” on Saturday, March 18, the organizations announced in a press release.

The event will take place at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru Cultural Center in Tumon. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with an admission fee of $5 per person. All revenues will benefit Sagan Kotturan CHamoru.

During this event, there will be craft and food vendors, music entertainment and live demonstrations. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes.

Scheduled workshops and demonstrations