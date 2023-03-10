'Pulan Fest' set for Mes CHamoru

In honor of the new lunar year and Mes CHamoru, Inadahen i Lina'la' Kotturan Chamoru Inc. and Sagan Kotturan Chamoru will be hosting the annual “Pulan Fest” on Saturday, March 18, the organizations announced in a press release.
The event will take place at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru Cultural Center in Tumon. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with an admission fee of $5 per person. All revenues will benefit Sagan Kotturan CHamoru.
During this event, there will be craft and food vendors, music entertainment and live demonstrations. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes.
Scheduled workshops and demonstrations
- Hotnu Bread demonstration and Chinihan preparation by Tony Mantanona and the Hotnu Crew at house No. 2, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. A fee of $5 will be charged to make and take a pizza.
- Guåhan Sustainable Culture tours and demonstrations at houses No. 1 and No. 2. The first demonstration will begin at 11 a.m. and the last demonstration will conclude at 3 p.m.
- Guma’ YoÅmte coconut oil workshops and tours will be conducted at house No. 3. The first workshop and tour will begin at 10 a.m. and the last workshop and tour will conclude at 4 p.m.
- Yiyupaktu with Åcho Marianas will be hosting a sling competition at house No. 4. Registration will be from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., with a sling tutorial and target practice from noon to 2 p.m. The competition will begin at 2 p.m.
- Mamfok with Thomas will be conducting weaving techniques and demonstrations at 11 a.m. at house No. 5 for a fee of $15.
- Mamfok with Roquin will also be conducting weaving techniques and demonstrations at 11 a.m. at house No. 5 for a fee of $15.
- Gi Matan Guma’ Itenton Linalai will be performing open community chant sessions at house No. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.