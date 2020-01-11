A man and a woman were pulled from one of the lakes at the Guam International Country Club in Dededo on Friday – hours after they had registered as guests at the golf course.

“Shortly before 10 o’clock this morning, officers from the Dededo precinct responded to the Guam International Country Club relative to two bodies found in one of the lakes at the golf course,” said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“Two bodies were pulled from one of the lakes – a male and a female were pulled from the water and were immediately rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City.”

There were no details as of press time as to how they ended up in the water.

The Guam Police Department is investigating and has classified the case as a "drowning," said Tapao.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The woman was first pulled from the lake just before 10 a.m. The lake was not visible from the golf course's clubhouse.

Staff from the golf course called 911.

The Guam Fire Department confirmed it received a 911 call of a possible drowning victim at the golf course at 9:51 a.m. and rescue units arrived at 9:57 a.m. CPR was conducted on the woman en route to GRMC, according to GFD.

GFD was also notified of the possibility of a second person in the lake at 10:08 a.m. which led to the retrieval of the body of the man.

It's unclear how long the man and the woman had been in the water.

Police couldn't say whether the two are a couple or whether they were tourists or local residents.

They registered as guests Friday, the police spokesman said.

A company representative at the golf course declined to comment.

Tapao did say police were working with the golf course management.

Crime scene investigators were at the golf course on Friday.