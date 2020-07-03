Nathaniel Diaz Punzalan could have his supervised release revoked again after the U.S. Probation Office said he tested positive for using methamphetamine twice last month.

Punzalan, who was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm, had allegedly violated conditions of his supervised release earlier this year, court documents state.

In June, he was tested for drug use twice at the Lighthouse Recovery Center and the results showed that he had used meth, documents state.

He allegedly admitted to using the drug and decided to start attending the detoxification program at Lighthouse.

Punzalan appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to answer to the allegations.

However, defense attorney Leilani Lujan told the court she needs time to first discuss the allegations with Punzalan.

Bordallo ordered that Punzalan remain in the program at Lighthouse.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 4.

In September 2019, Punzalan received an eight-month sentence after admitting to using meth multiple times.

He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison with three years' supervised release after he was found guilty in 2008 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.