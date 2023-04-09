A handful of pups were available for adoption at the Guam Premier Outlets on Saturday as part of Guam Animals in Need's puppy adoption event.

“We’re really just trying to get out in the community a bit more and puppies are our No. 1 adoption animal. So we know they are really easy to find homes for. We usually have more pups than anything else,” Alison Hadley, executive director of GAIN, said of the event.

Five pups, between 8 and 13 weeks old, both males and females, were ready to meet their “forever family” and, according to Hadley, they could be taken home that day.

“The younger ones are probably a little more shy because they haven’t had a lot of face time with people, but all of our pups are very loving. They’re very playful. They want to engage with people, and, of course, they love getting all of the belly rubs from people,” she said.

If a person interested in adopting didn’t find a match at the event, Hadley said they could visit the Yigo animal shelter. She said the adoption event made it easier to engage the community and generate interest in taking home a shelter animal.

“It’s harder for people to get up to the shelter, so they don’t really know what kinds of animals we have. So this is a chance for them to see how cute and cuddly and awesome these are. Maybe they find somebody that they love, and if they don’t then they have an opportunity to come up to the shelter and check it out,” she said.

GAIN has roughly five or six adult dogs and a row full of puppies at their shelter in Yigo currently.

“In puppy row, we have quite a few. I would say we probably got closer to 25 to 30 and that tends to be the case a lot of the times. The younger ones tend to come in more frequently,” she explained.

GAIN has seen different trends in the volume of puppies compared to adult dogs taken off the streets, with some female dogs able to have a litter of up to 12 pups three times a year. Hadley also said it’s easier to catch pups than grown dogs.

“There’s just so much procreation happening here on the island and it’s easier to catch the young ones than it is the adults, because a lot of times the adults are already kind of feral,” she said. “The pups you can kind of just grab them and if they’re young enough you can socialize them and make them comfortable with people.”

Hadley walked The Guam Daily Post through the adoption process, which, on Saturday, was significantly shorter than normal.

“The really cool thing about this is all of these pups have been spayed or neutered, they’ve been vaccinated,” Hadley said. “So a lot of the stuff that would normally take a little bit more time is not in the process. And that’s actually something we are working to do at the shelter so that most animals can just go straight home.”

Normally when a person wants to adopt an animal at the shelter, the adopted owner must pay for the spay or neuter of the animal prior to being able to take the pet home.

Those who were interested in adopting a pup Saturday just had to fill out an application and allow GAIN volunteers to ask them a few questions to ensure the family is the right fit for the puppy.

“We try to go into each adoption with an open mind,” she said.

Each puppy was available for an adoption fee of $125, which covered the basic vaccination the puppy will receive along with microchipping.