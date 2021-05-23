There were puppies galore at Jimmy Dee’s Beach Bar in Tamuning on Saturday as two sister organizations that work to get Guam’s boonie animals into safe and friendly homes held a two-day pet adoption event.

Happily Ever After Rescue Team, or H.E.A.R.T., Guam, which is led by Sterling Corbin, along with Furever Angels, organized the event.

J.D. Iriarte, who is with Furever Angels, said their organization is an animal rescue and rehabilitation program that falls under the H.E.A.R.T. umbrella.

“What we’re doing is taking boonie dogs, which is a big issue that we have here in Guam, and instead of taking them as a negative problem, we’re trying to … educate the community to adopt local and hopefully we’ll get them all some homes," Iriarte said.

There were 10 puppies at Saturday’s event. Iriarte said more puppies and other animals in need of homes are on the two organizations’ social media pages.

“We’ll bring a few from each one of the litters and (share) a little bit of the background, a little bit of their story, so people can know about their history,” he said.

He said there are some adult dogs that currently are with foster homes because they need special care and attention.

“And once they’re rehabilitated we’ll be bringing (those) adult dogs as well,” Iriarte stated.

Corbin noted that H.E.A.R.T. Guam aims to fill in the gaps that exist in Guam’s programs for boonie dogs.

“We only have one animal shelter on Guam and they’re always at max capacity so we started to really help with everything else in between,” she said.

The organization runs an educational program, working with schools and community groups to "encourage empathy and help children build resilience as well as compassion for themselves and their peers, teachers, and animals,” Sterling stated.

They also run a pet food pantry, where they provide necessities to families who have animals but whose resources may be stretched thin, particularly through the current pandemic.

H.E.A.R.T. also has worked with local animal rights’ advocacy groups and GAIN to help find homes for boonie animals. They were one of the chief organizers of fundraising events that helped send dozens of Guam’s boonie animals to their new homes in the mainland.

“We’re really excited to be here and help and make a difference in the lives of boonies,” she said.