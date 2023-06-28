Push to allow SNAP benefits for drug felons hits legislative snag

A push to end the lifetime food assistance ban for drug felons hit a snag during Tuesday's session of the Guam Legislature.

Sen. Will Parkinson's Bill 20-37, which would end the nearly 30-year-old ban for drug felons, failed to get enough support to make it into the voting file. Though no lawmaker opposed the principle of allowing people with felony drug convictions back onto the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, rosters, a disagreement over whether those same people should be subject to random drug testing derailed the conversation.

Only Guam and the state of South Carolina still uphold the lifetime public assistance ban, Parkinson told his colleagues, a relic of the federal Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. The federal law gives jurisdictions the option to opt out of the ban.

SNAP was vital for helping drug felons who are let out of jail get back on their feet and meet their basic needs as they search for work and housing, he said, reducing the likelihood of them turning to criminal work for money. It would also allow them to continue to get food for their families.

Most people who do end up incarcerated were already facing serious issues before being imprisoned, Parkinson said, and denying them benefits further punishes them.

"Surveys consistently show that substantial portions of people who are incarcerated have histories of substance abuse, mental health issues, homelessness or physical or sexual abuse," he said.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes chimed in, saying that recovering drug felons need help with rehabilitation so they can get back to contributing to society.

"As someone who has been an investigator for the Public Service Corp. for over a decade, I have met hundreds of these individuals, and they want to make a better life for themselves. And they need our help," Barnes said.

'Mixed message'

But Sen. Tom Fisher proposed a requirement to have drug felons regularly tested while they receive SNAP benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits. He introduced an amendment that would have felons pulled off the assistance rosters if they failed two consecutive drug tests.

Fisher said backpedaling the ban without conditions would send a "mixed message" about the Legislature's attitude toward people who possess, import or manufacture crystal methamphetamine and other drugs.

"Here we are saying, in a sense, ... when you come out, you don't really need to worry about food insecurity, because we're going to cover that for you. And it seems like we have truncated the very idea that actions have consequences," he said.

Parkinson disagreed with the amendment, stating that there were already drug rehabilitation programs for felons exiting the Department of Corrections and "that's what parole officers are for. They do drug testing."

It would also add an unnecessary cost to the measure, he said.

"Right now, as the bill has been written, the cost adds nothing to Guam," Parkinson said. "It's federal dollars going in, no dollars going out. Zero fiscal impact to us except the positives. But if we had this drug testing component, now there is a cost basis."

Sen. Telo Taitague criticized Parkinson's stance, noting that other states that have backpedaled the lifetime SNAP ban also have put conditions in place.

"We're giving you an opportunity to help you out. And all it takes is just a drug test to make sure you're on the straight and narrow. Don't you think that's incentive, for a convicted felon, to go on the straight and narrow?" she said.

Blocked

Republican Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas, Joanne Brown, and Jesse Lujan likewise supported the drug testing requirement, bringing the whole Republican minority into agreement. Democrat Sen. Chris Barnett likewise supported the provision.

But Parkinson objected, and the drug testing provision ultimately failed. That disagreement killed the bill's ability to move forward, as Republicans objected to the placement of Bill 20 into the voting file. Several Democratic lawmakers were absent from the session hall, and with only Sens. Barnett, Parkinson, Amanda Shelton and Barnes, and Speaker Therese Terlaje present, the minority managed to block the measure from proceeding.