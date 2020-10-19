Guam National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bernard Aguon, currently assigned to the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., was promoted to his current rank on Sept. 26.

Check out the Q&A with Chief Warrant Officer Aguon below:

Question: What do you do at National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.?

Answer: I'm the National Guard Bureau IPPS – a customer relationship management advisor and personnel systems chief. Basically, that means I'm responsible for timely triage and adjudication of personnel data issues submitted in Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army or; validating and integrating systems modification; and recommending, writing and implementing engineer changes for Army personnel systems based on statutory, regulatory, Department of Defense or Department of the Army mandated requirements.

Q: What?

A: I'm in charge of personnel data and case management implementation for about a million soldiers.

Q: What does it mean for you to achieve this rank?

A: It is a great honor. Progressing through the warrant officer ranks and reaching the rank of CW4 while serving at the national level is something I am very proud of. It would mean more to be able to now give back to the many who have helped me get to this point, and I intend to do that as I continue to serve soldiers and families across the nation.

Q: What would you say to a soldier considering becoming a warrant officer?

A: I'd share that becoming a warrant officer will enable you to provide expert knowledge and advice in your area of expertise to commanders and other leaders. The level of involvement and contribution made to each task a warrant officer accomplishes, could be a direct positive impact to many soldiers and families. The influence of a warrant officer is sought after and well-regarded by leaders at all echelons, and is something that any aspiring candidate can be motivated by as they pursue a career as a warrant officer.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like to say?

A: I would like to personally thank my wife, Jennifer, and my children – Rocco, Rio, Aurora and Andre – for their support and encouragement during this journey. I want to also thank my parents Larry and Annie Aguon for all their wisdom and inspiration over the years.