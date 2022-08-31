Quake off Guam rattles CNMI

No injuries were reported as a result of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake off the northern coast of Guam, which shook many residents awake just before 11 p.m. Monday.

“I did not think it was that big earthquake when it woke me up from my sleep, and just like a standard, bumpy one,” Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the local office of the National Weather Service, told The Guam Daily Post. "But my phone started going live with all these messages. I noticed it was felt over a much wider area, and it was a pretty powerful earthquake in some places.”

Aydlett received reports from residents in Rota and Saipan saying the quake was felt on those islands, though, anecdotally, the meteorologist was told the noticeable duration was more than twice as long on Guam.

“Not everyone felt it in the CNMI. Some people felt it, but others didn't know anything happened. But those that did, what they said, the shaking occurred abruptly around probably four to eight seconds long and duration, where it was upward about a half-minute here on the island,” Aydlett said.

According to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the local government received no reports of damage, though photos of broken items have been shared with both the Post and Aydlett. The Post additionally received at least one photo of cracks on a high-rise apartment’s ceiling after the late-night earthquake.

Residents also noted feeling or hearing an initial wave before heavy jolts from the quake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, earthquakes generate two distinct waves: compressional and sheer. The first can travel at high enough frequencies to move through rock, liquid and gas, resulting in some humans and other animals hearing the initial waves. Sheer waves travel only through solid matter, and travel at about 60% of the speed of compressional waves. Sheer waves always arrive second, and move the earth perpendicular to the direction of the initial quake - similar to the movement a tied-down rope makes when shaken.

“Definitely a lot of people stated - especially the ones who were outside – they did share before it started shaking that they were wondering, ‘What is that noise?’ I heard a lot of dogs barking and it struck me as odd. I never thought of it being about an earthquake until it happened,” Aydlett said.

While another quake was registered near Japan, along the active tectonic region that includes the Mariana Islands and is known as the Ring of Fire, Aydlett said the data he’s monitored since Guam’s earthquake doesn’t show any significant uptick in seismic activity.

"I’m not seeing anything that would be raising your eyebrows," he said. "We are in a very active area. And we have a number of volcanoes in the region that we have to watch out for. The Northern Islands, some of those are active volcanoes, but there's also underwater volcanoes we also have to keep in mind. It’s just a very exciting place to be, and it’s one of the things to be on guard about because you can see typhoons coming days in advance, but earthquakes - you have to have a standard plan in place to be ready and prepared.”

Homeland Security advises residents to commit to three simple responses when an earthquake occurs: drop to a low level, find cover under a table or supporting structure, and hold on until the shaking stops.