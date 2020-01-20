Residents from Malesso to the tip of Yigo on Andersen Air Force Base reported feeling what the U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily recorded as a 5.1 magnitude earthquake at around 12:25 p.m. Monday.

The quake struck about 22 miles North-northwest of Asan-Maina and had a depth of 97.7 miles, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

GHS/OCD remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, you should “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops.

For more information about earthquakes and earthquake preparedness, visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes.