Qualified veterans can sponsor up to 3 guests on Navy base

Starting Jan. 21, U.S. Naval Base Guam will begin extending sponsorship privileges for veterans who fall under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, the Navy's Public Affairs Office announced Friday.

The new sponsorship privileges will allow authorized veteran card holders to sponsor up to three guests with valid identification onto Naval Base Guam installations.

Veterans must have a Veterans Health Identification Card registered with the NBG Visitor Control Center into the Defense Biometric Identification System to request sponsorship.

All guests requesting access to Navy base properties must present a REAL ID-compliant Identification Card when applying for access at the Visitor Control Center and must complete all base access requirements. Guests who do not have a REAL ID may request base access by presenting a valid U.S. passport.