Quarantine eases 'cash flow' issues for 3 hotels

In late March, as tourist arrivals dried up and Guam hotels were having trouble with cash to stay afloat, the government of Guam threw a lifeline to three of them.

In addition to the previously reported $1.6 million estimate in payments to the Pacific Star Resort & Spa as a COVID-19 quarantine facility for GovGuam, the Days Inn and Wyndham Garden also were hired to host travelers whom GovGuam placed under 14-day quarantine after they arrived on Guam.

They're still under contract as of this week, even when most of the quarantined travelers have been placed at Pacific Star.

The Pacific Star has more than 400 rooms, the Days Inn has 46 rooms, and Wyndham 144 rooms. And they, like many other Guam hotels, were struggling to fill as COVID-19 worries prompted tourists to cancel their Guam trips and airlines suspended their flights.

And then GovGuam came along.

In late March, governor's Chief Legal Counsel Haig Huynh and Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, among other officials, began a series of email discussions to use the three hotels as GovGuam quarantine sites.

GovGuam, even before entering into contracts with the three hotels, agreed to pay every two weeks at a rate of $100 a day for most of the hotels' rooms.

Days Inn's room rate was advertised online at a discounted rate of $72 while Wyndham's was $74. But GovGuam agreed to pay them $100 a night – more than 25% – while tourism was going through a downturn.

Days Inn would be paid for 44 of its 46 rooms, each night, while Wyndham would get paid for 144 of its 146 rooms, also each night, throughout the quarantine period, according to emails between GovGuam officials involved in the transactions.

After six weeks, Wyndham was estimated to receive $604,800 while Days Inn was estimated to receive $184,000 – giving them revenue for near-100% occupancy at a time when tourists have stopped arriving on Guam.

With Pacific Star's $1.6 million in estimated payments for six weeks, the three hotels would cost GovGuam $2.4 million.

The GovGuam officials, according to emails, indicated they'd use federal funds to pay for these hotels. And GovGuam has also previously stated it budgeted $7 million for hotels that would be used for quarantine, with the expectation of federal reimbursement.

And while the government of Guam has had a history of lags between signing contracts and paying vendors, some of whom have waited for weeks or months to get paid, GovGuam agreed to pay the hotels as they issued invoices every two weeks – even before contracts could be written up.

'The contracts will follow'

"The unfortunate thing is that these vendors were only able to provide us with these accommodations if we agreed to pay as we go. They all have cash flow issues and would need to pay their own staff and vendors. So if at all possible, would you help facilitate the payment of invoices (I've sent them to Chuck Esteves already). The contracts will follow as soon as the (Guam attorney general) is done with review and all the other signatures are captured," Huynh stated on March 26 in an email to Babauta; Lester Carlson, budget director; and Charles Esteves, administrator of the Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense.

The governor's office has faced questions about its relationship with Pacific Star's owners, who were campaign contributors to the governor. The Pacific Star's owner, Matthew Pothens, also has taken a $32 million mortgage loan on the hotel and property in Agat in 2016 from the Bank of Guam.

A reporter for KUAM did ask the governor for a response to the question, but governor's Press Secretary Janela Carrera said at a press conference that the question fell outside of the scope of the allowed questions – which were to be limited to COVID-19 "recovery."

The governor's office subsequently responded to the Post that the three hotels were the only ones interested in hosting quarantined travelers.

Not handpicked

GovGuam did not pick the three hotels – their names were submitted by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association as interested hotels to host quarantined travelers, according to the governor's office. Other hotels either didn't submit quotes or they gave quotes that were higher than GovGuam's budget of $100 a night, the governor's office stated.

And the Post did ask about Babauta and his role in the recovery effort, and why he chose to sleep at the Pacific Star while the hotel is being used for quarantined travelers. The governor's office stated Babauta was not feeling well so he chose to stay in the hotel on a recent night.

The Post also requested, under a Freedom of Information Act request, for copies of contracts, memos and purchase orders related to paying hotels for quarantining travelers.

On April 16, the Department of Administration responded that it "has no records responsive to your FOIA request at this time."