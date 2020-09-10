In a span of nearly three weeks, from the latter part of August to the first few days of September, close to 130 people arrived on Guam without staying quarantined or completing quarantine at hotels that had been designated as 14-day quarantine facilities for travelers.
Many were exempted from the 14-day mandatory quarantine at a designated government facility or had modified quarantine conditions because they met the classification of essential workers, Public Health documents show.
Close to two dozen of the 130 are doctors and other health care workers at local clinics and Guam hospitals.
Dozens are members of the Guam National Guard who arrived from the states.
Seventeen are construction workers from the Philippines on temporary H-2B work visas and employed by Black Construction. The workers were placed in quarantine at the company's workers' barracks for 14 days instead of in a hotel quarantine facility and were required to show negative COVID-19 testing, Public Health documents show.
One exemption was given to Guam businessman Marcel Camacho, who was considered an essential worker because he had a certification as a "private farmer."
There were aircraft technicians, pilots, a couple of elevator technicians, engineers, contractors, archeologists, federal marshals and a federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson, among the exempt essential workers.
