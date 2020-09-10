In a span of nearly three weeks, from the latter part of August to the first few days of September, close to 130 people arrived on Guam without staying quarantined or completing quarantine at hotels that had been designated as 14-day quarantine facilities for travelers.

Many were exempted from the 14-day mandatory quarantine at a designated government facility or had modified quarantine conditions because they met the classification of essential workers, Public Health documents show.

Close to two dozen of the 130 are doctors and other health care workers at local clinics and Guam hospitals.

Dozens are members of the Guam National Guard who arrived from the states.

Seventeen are construction workers from the Philippines on temporary H-2B work visas and employed by Black Construction. The workers were placed in quarantine at the company's workers' barracks for 14 days instead of in a hotel quarantine facility and were required to show negative COVID-19 testing, Public Health documents show.

One exemption was given to Guam businessman Marcel Camacho, who was considered an essential worker because he had a certification as a "private farmer."

There were aircraft technicians, pilots, a couple of elevator technicians, engineers, contractors, archeologists, federal marshals and a federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson, among the exempt essential workers.

Doctors and other health care professionals:

Dr. Ricardo Terlaje, American Medical Clinic

Dr. Alexander Wielaard, Guam Regional Medical City

Dr. Stacy Martin, GRMC

Michelle Mouria, GRMC

Dana Caruso-Velez, GRMC

Jesus Pajarilla, GRMC

Dr. Thomas Shieh, Shieh Clinic

Eugene Ng, SDA clinic

Elaine Brown, Sagua Managu

Page Kimball, GMH

Levi Kitchen, GRMC

Phyllis Collins, SDA

Thomas Pool, territorial veterinarian

Sangwook Kang, GMH

Hannah Stephens, GRMC

Dr. Edward Blounts, GMH

Michael Reid, University of Guam

Dr. Hidetaka Kitazono, GMH

Dr. Benjamin Vine, DPHSS

Mandi Mai Swander, Sagua Managu

Cara P. Cruz, St. Lucy's Eye Clinic

Dr. Carl Vontrampe, GRMC

Others were listed by their job title or job description. Others were listed based on their affiliation with a business or organization:

Darrin Fogg, operations manager, Mocon

Christopher Vipond, unexploded ordnance technician

Jade Geronimo, engineer

Franco Quintans, certified safety professional

Brycen Breazeale, attorney

Ryan McHale, program manager, Bionetics

Jason Palmertree, program manager, Bionetics

Joe Palacios, Medical Referral Services

Shane Vasconcellos, Heide and Cooke

Casey Jorgensen, Heide and Cooke

Lawrence Tavares, Heide and Cooke

Aaron Gallion, Heide and Cooke

Justin Agbayani, Heide and Cooke

Travis Hashimoto, Heide and Cooke

Neri Blas, transportation security inspector

Marcel Camacho, private farmer

David Winkler

Jons Peter von Gierke

David Courtney

Charles Ellis deputy U.S. marshal

Paul Santos, task force officer

Fernando Sablan, U.S. marshal

Jeff Green, task force officer

Carlos Griffith deputy U.S. marshal

Daniel Jung, Energy Storage System

Alex Ramos, contractor

Carlos Paez, dialysis clinic installer

John Vega deputy U.S. marshal

Ronald Brantley, Guam National Guard

Duane Sablan, Guam National Guard

Danie Salas, Guam National Guard

Emily Pangelinan, Guam National Guard

Sanboy Baldado, Black Construction

Ramel Bangate, Black Construction

Elvin Baquing, Black Construction

Rowell Bongalos, Black Construction

Rogelio Boquilon, Black Construction

Julio Calixto, Black Construction

Rodolfo Canaveral, Black Construction

Ariel Castillo, Black Construction

Villamor Castillo, Black Construction

Ronald Equilang, Black Construction

Ronald Estacio, Black Construction

Baltazar Garduce, Black Construction

Nario Lamud, Black Construction

Alberto Malupa, Black Construction

Conrado Maris, Black Construction

Artemio Miguel, Black Construction

Reglin Patiga, Black Construction

Jesse Lizama, Guam National Guard

Devend Cruz, Guam National Guard

Nicolas Garcia, Guam National Guard

Cameron Lunod, Guam National Guard

Andrew Borja, Guam National Guard

Neil Carranza, Guam National Guard

Michael Artero, Guam National Guard

Louie Sunga, Guam National Guard

Jude Santos, Guam National Guard

Devin San Agustin, Guam National Guard

Jesse San Nicolas, Guam National Guard

Dexter Diaz, Guam National Guard

Leo Diaz, Guam National Guard

Cynthia Fejaran, Guam National Guard

Genevieve Terlaje, Guam National Guard

Nicolas Garrido, Guam National Guard

Joey Almogera, Guam National Guard

Xylina Halmi, Guam National Guard

Amy Baleto, Guam National Guard

April Torres, Guam National Guard

John Martinez, Guam National Guard

Carmela Rapadas, Guam National Guard

Jerry Hinkle, Guam National Guard

Josh Losongco, Guam National Guard

Lance Ross, Island Cancer Center

Aya Katagiri, special agent

Michael Prater, H&T Airways

Cory Yates, H&T Airways

Leonardo Prosperi, project engineer

Jimmy Huber, H&T Airways

Alex Holton, H&T Airways

Brian Gallagher, H&T Airways

Jade Geronimo, inspector, project manager

Nicolas Garrido, firefighter

Ryan Gross, archeologist

Kyle Wagner, H&T Airways

Samer Skaff, project manager

Samantha Lambert, deputy U.S. marshal

David Byerly, archeologist

Shawn Anderson, U.S. attorney

Brian Cook, technical assistant

Colin Harsch, assistant project manager

Edgar Garcia, deputy U.S. marshal

David Kenlon, deputy U.S. marshal

Eric Kosec, deputy U.S. marshal

Laura Buback, academic program management officer

Ralph Sheppard, service technician

Jonathon Bartlett, emergency response official

Cara Cruz, ophthalmic medical assistant

Ryan Shabat, Guam National Guard

Miguel Baez, Guam National Guard

Jesse Franquez, Guam National Guard

Derrick Evangelist, Guam National Guard

Jason Andrew, Guam National Guard

Nicolas Borja, Guam National Guard

Chrisan Duenas, Guam National Guard

Jarried Mafnas, Guam National Guard

Christian Quenga, Guam National Guard

Gerard Quichocho, Guam National Guard

Chloe Taitano, Guam National Guard

Colleen Cruz, Guam National Guard

Mycolene Palomo, Guam National Guard

Efren Placides, Guam National Guard

Randy Luavasa, elevator mechanic

Eric Gregoire, U.S. attorney’s office

Carlos Griffith, U.S. marshal

Patrick Burns, elevator mechanic

Vincent Borja, transportations security inspector

Naomi Zamacoma, monitor

Catharine Write, inspector

Nicole Parr, archeologist

Nicholas Broumas, H&T Airways

Terry Frazier, H&T Airways

Edgardo del Rosario, Varian linear accelerator hardware engineer