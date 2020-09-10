In a span of nearly three weeks, from the latter part of August to the first few days of September, close to 150 people arrived on Guam without staying quarantined or completing quarantine at hotels that had been designated as 14-day quarantine facilities for travelers.
Many were exempted from the 14-day mandatory quarantine at a designated government facility or had modified quarantine conditions because they met the classification of essential workers, Department of Public Health and Social Services documents show.
Close to two dozen of the 130 are doctors and other health care workers at local clinics and hospitals.
Dozens are members of the Guam National Guard who arrived from the states.
Seventeen are construction workers from the Philippines on temporary H-2B work visas and employed by Black Construction. The workers were placed in quarantine at the company's workers barracks for 14 days instead of in a hotel quarantine facility and were required to show negative COVID-19 testing, Public Health documents show.
An exemption was given to Guam businessman Marcel Camacho, who was considered an essential worker because he had a certification as a "private farmer."
There were aircraft technicians, pilots, a couple of elevator technicians, engineers, contractors, archeologists, federal marshals and a federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson, among the exempt essential workers.
Health care professionals
- Dr. Ricardo Terlaje, American Medical Clinic
- Dr. Alexander Wielaard, Guam Regional Medical City
- Dr. Stacy Martin, GRMC
- Michelle Mouria, GRMC
- Dana Caruso-Velez, GRMC
- Jesus Pajarilla, GRMC
- Dr. Thomas Shieh, Shieh Clinic
- Eugene Ng, Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic
- Elaine Brown, Sagua Mañagu
- Page Kimball, Guam Memorial Hospital
- Levi Kitchen, GRMC
- Phyllis Collins, SDA clinic
- Thomas Pool, territorial veterinarian
- Sangwook Kang, GMH
- Hannah Stephens, GRMC
- Dr. Edward Blounts, GMH
- Michael Reid, University of Guam
- Dr. Hidetaka Kitazono, GMH
- Dr. Benjamin Vine, DPHSS
- Mandi Mai Swander, Sagua Mañagu
- Cara P. Cruz, St. Lucy's Eye Clinic
- Dr. Carl Vontrampe, GRMC
The rest of the list
Others were listed by their job title or job description. Some were listed based on their affiliation with a business or organization:
- Darrin Fogg, operations manager, Mocon
- Christopher Vipond, unexploded ordnance technician
- Jade Geronimo, engineer
- Franco Quintans, certified safety professional
- Brycen Breazeale, attorney
- Ryan McHale, program manager, Bionetics
- Jason Palmertree, program manager, Bionetics
- Joe Palacios, Medical Referral Services
- Shane Vasconcellos, Heide and Cooke
- Casey Jorgensen, Heide and Cooke
- Lawrence Tavares, Heide and Cooke
- Aaron Gallion, Heide and Cooke
- Justin Agbayani, Heide and Cooke
- Travis Hashimoto, Heide and Cooke
- Neri Blas, transportation security inspector
- Marcel Camacho, private farmer
- David Winkler
- Jons Peter von Gierke
- David Courtney
- Charles Ellis, deputy U.S. marshal
- Paul Santos, task force officer
- Fernando Sablan, U.S. marshal
- Jeff Green, task force officer
- Carlos Griffith deputy U.S. marshal
- Daniel Jung, Energy Storage System
- Alex Ramos, contractor
- Carlos Paez, dialysis clinic installer
- John Vega, deputy U.S. marshal
- Ronald Brantley, Guam National Guard
- Duane Sablan, Guam National Guard
- Danie Salas, Guam National Guard
- Emily Pangelinan, Guam National Guard
- Sanboy Baldado, Black Construction
- Ramel Bangate, Black Construction
- Elvin Baquing, Black Construction
- Rowell Bongalos, Black Construction
- Rogelio Boquilon, Black Construction
- Julio Calixto, Black Construction
- Rodolfo Canaveral, Black Construction
- Ariel Castillo, Black Construction
- Villamor Castillo, Black Construction
- Ronald Equilang, Black Construction
- Ronald Estacio, Black Construction
- Baltazar Garduce, Black Construction
- Nario Lamud, Black Construction
- Alberto Malupa, Black Construction
- Conrado Maris, Black Construction
- Artemio Miguel, Black Construction
- Reglin Patiga, Black Construction
- Jesse Lizama, Guam National Guard
- Devend Cruz, Guam National Guard
- Nicolas Garcia, Guam National Guard
- Cameron Lunod, Guam National Guard
- Andrew Borja, Guam National Guard
- Neil Carranza, Guam National Guard
- Michael Artero, Guam National Guard
- Louie Sunga, Guam National Guard
- Jude Santos, Guam National Guard
- Devin San Agustin, Guam National Guard
- Jesse San Nicolas, Guam National Guard
- Dexter Diaz, Guam National Guard
- Leo Diaz, Guam National Guard
- Cynthia Fejaran, Guam National Guard
- Genevieve Terlaje, Guam National Guard
- Nicolas Garrido, Guam National Guard
- Joey Almogera, Guam National Guard
- Xylina Halmi, Guam National Guard
- Amy Baleto, Guam National Guard
- April Torres, Guam National Guard
- John Martinez, Guam National Guard
- Carmela Rapadas, Guam National Guard
- Jerry Hinkle, Guam National Guard
- Josh Losongco, Guam National Guard
- Lance Ross, Island Cancer Center
- Aya Katagiri, special agent
- Michael Prater, H&T Airways
- Cory Yates, H&T Airways
- Leonardo Prosperi, project engineer
- Jimmy Huber, H&T Airways
- Alex Holton, H&T Airways
- Brian Gallagher, H&T Airways
- Jade Geronimo, inspector, project manager
- Nicolas Garrido, firefighter
- Ryan Gross, archeologist
- Kyle Wagner, H&T Airways
- Samer Skaff, project manager
- Samantha Lambert, deputy U.S. marshal
- David Byerly, archeologist
- Shawn Anderson, U.S. attorney
- Brian Cook, technical assistant
- Colin Harsch, assistant project manager
- Edgar Garcia, deputy U.S. marshal
- David Kenlon, deputy U.S. marshal
- Eric Kosec, deputy U.S. marshal
- Laura Buback, academic program management officer
- Ralph Sheppard, service technician
- Jonathon Bartlett, emergency response official
- Cara Cruz, ophthalmic medical assistant
- Ryan Shabat, Guam National Guard
- Miguel Baez, Guam National Guard
- Jesse Franquez, Guam National Guard
- Derrick Evangelista, Guam National Guard
- Jason Andrew, Guam National Guard
- Nicolas Borja, Guam National Guard
- Chrisan Duenas, Guam National Guard
- Jarried Mafnas, Guam National Guard
- Christian Quenga, Guam National Guard
- Gerard Quichocho, Guam National Guard
- Chloe Taitano, Guam National Guard
- Colleen Cruz, Guam National Guard
- Mycolene Palomo, Guam National Guard
- Efren Placides, Guam National Guard
- Randy Luavasa, elevator mechanic
- Eric Gregoire, U.S. attorney’s office
- Carlos Griffith, U.S. marshal
- Patrick Burns, elevator mechanic
- Vincent Borja, transportations security inspector
- Naomi Zamacoma, monitor
- Catharine Write, inspector
- Nicole Parr, archeologist
- Nicholas Broumas, H&T Airways
- Terry Frazier, H&T Airways
- Edgardo del Rosario, linear accelerator hardware engineer, Varian