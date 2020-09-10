In a span of nearly three weeks, from the latter part of August to the first few days of September, close to 150 people arrived on Guam without staying quarantined or completing quarantine at hotels that had been designated as 14-day quarantine facilities for travelers.

Many were exempted from the 14-day mandatory quarantine at a designated government facility or had modified quarantine conditions because they met the classification of essential workers, Department of Public Health and Social Services documents show.

Close to two dozen of the 130 are doctors and other health care workers at local clinics and hospitals.

Dozens are members of the Guam National Guard who arrived from the states.

Seventeen are construction workers from the Philippines on temporary H-2B work visas and employed by Black Construction. The workers were placed in quarantine at the company's workers barracks for 14 days instead of in a hotel quarantine facility and were required to show negative COVID-19 testing, Public Health documents show.

An exemption was given to Guam businessman Marcel Camacho, who was considered an essential worker because he had a certification as a "private farmer."

There were aircraft technicians, pilots, a couple of elevator technicians, engineers, contractors, archeologists, federal marshals and a federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson, among the exempt essential workers.

Health care professionals

Dr. Ricardo Terlaje, American Medical Clinic

Dr. Alexander Wielaard, Guam Regional Medical City

Dr. Stacy Martin, GRMC

Michelle Mouria, GRMC

Dana Caruso-Velez, GRMC

Jesus Pajarilla, GRMC

Dr. Thomas Shieh, Shieh Clinic

Eugene Ng, Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic

Elaine Brown, Sagua Mañagu

Page Kimball, Guam Memorial Hospital

Levi Kitchen, GRMC

Phyllis Collins, SDA clinic

Thomas Pool, territorial veterinarian

Sangwook Kang, GMH

Hannah Stephens, GRMC

Dr. Edward Blounts, GMH

Michael Reid, University of Guam

Dr. Hidetaka Kitazono, GMH

Dr. Benjamin Vine, DPHSS

Mandi Mai Swander, Sagua Mañagu

Cara P. Cruz, St. Lucy's Eye Clinic

Dr. Carl Vontrampe, GRMC

The rest of the list

Others were listed by their job title or job description. Some were listed based on their affiliation with a business or organization: