Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on May 8 issued a memo to her budget and administration directors authorizing after-the-fact payments to hotels and other vendors that her advisers had hired nearly two months ago.

The governor released the memo on May 11 to Sen. Sabina Perez who had been inquiring about the documents related to the procurement of hotels the government of Guam is using as quarantine sites for travelers. The May 8 memo instructed the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and Department of Administration to pay various facilities for services rendered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the governor's memo, her legal counsel, Haig Huynh, and now-resigned chief of staff, Tony Babauta, had been taking the lead in talking and making commitments – on behalf of the governor – to hotels that were being used as quarantine facilities since mid-March.

The earlier commitment letters to the hotels had Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey's electronic signature dated March 18, but Unpingco-DeNorcey has maintained she doesn't recall authorizing the use of her electronic signature. The governor has said it's plausible Unpingco-DeNorcey did not remember.

The governor's memo attached documents, each labeled as an "agreement," between the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and each of the hotels involved. The agreements, however, do not bear the signatures of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves, Administration Director Edward Birn and Attorney General Leevin Camacho, whose names appear as signatories on each "agreement."

The agreement involves the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam. The "agreement" bears the signature of some of the hotel's representatives, but Pacific Star doesn't have a signatory either.

The Guam Daily Post has also previously requested access to agreements and other documents between GovGuam and the hotels under the Freedom of Information Act.

The explanation from the governor's office was that the finalized documents would follow later and that this procurement method was also used by the Navy when it procured hotels to quarantine sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

"These are not executed contracts as the governor used her authority for emergency purchases under Title 10 Chapter 19. The purpose of the documents is to demonstrate the rate to be paid and the service to be rendered," Adelup press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said.

But as the transparency of her administration was brought into question over contracts and payments made during the pandemic, the governor required the release of these agreement terms through executive order 2020-13.

The government has budgeted $4 million out of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for quarantine facilities.

Only Days Inn, Wyndham and Pacific Star invoices had been released to the Post from prior requests. And among them, only Days Inn and Wyndham had been paid a portion of their initial invoices. This was done with local funding, paid electronically on April 3, under the governor's organic authority and public health emergency powers, according to the governor's policy director Carlo Branch.

The payments are to be reimbursed with federal funds, according to BBMR Director Lester Carlson.

Pacific Star had not been paid as of May 5 but is by far the most costly, and so far the most controversial of the quarantine facilities.

Media have reported that a mortgage had been taken out on the hotel from Bank of Guam, in which the governor formerly served as president. Leon Guerrero has denied there was any wrongdoing with the hotel's procurement.

The agreements do affirm what has been stated publicly – that the government had agreed to paying $100 per room per night. The hotels were to provide housekeeping and meals, and furnish at its own expense all adequate equipment, personnel and supplies.

But with an agreement to host 389 rooms per night, Pacific Star costs about $544,000 for every two-week quarantine period. The initial term of the agreement began March 23 and was to end April 22. The hotel is still being used today, and the agreement does allow for up to 10 renewal terms, each lasting 30 days.

By May 13, the agreement with Pacific Star should have cost more than $2 million.

Days Inn agreed to lease 48 rooms and Wyndham agreed on 144 rooms. Both hotels had an effective date of March 18 and their initial term doesn't expire until May 17. That would mean another $1.17 million by then.

Hotel Santa Fe was to lease 103 rooms. Their term began on March 18 and ended on March 28, and should have cost $113,300.

Quarantined individuals are currently being consolidated into Pacific Star.

Days Inn is currently being used as an isolation facility and Wyndham has been designated for medical staff. These agreements can be extended up to 10 months, but it's unclear if the government will do so after May 17.

A fifth agreement was made with Perlas Court Condominiums for 17 condos, for an initial term between March 19 and May 18. These units are also for medical staff, according to Paco-San Agustin.