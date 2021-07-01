Quarantine lifted for some test-negative travelers

Travelers who provide the results of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival on Guam can also skip quarantine, effective 12:01 a.m. on July 4, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Wednesday.

She added that travelers who present negative results for an antigen test will need to quarantine at home.

That's a few days before Guam is to receive the first of a series of charter flights from Taiwan carrying tourists who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine while also vacationing on island.

The governor's latest executive order not only lifted additional travel restrictions for incoming travelers, but also extended Guam's public health state of emergency to July 31 and clarified the July 1 lifting of the eviction and foreclosure moratorium.

The governor's Physicians Advisory Group recommended she lift additional COVID-19 travel restrictions once 75% of Guam's adult population 18 years or older are fully vaccinated and the island has hit that milestone.

"That is why today I have signed Executive Order 2021-15 and it says that effective July 4 at 12:01 a.m., all passengers entering Guam with a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival are exempt from quarantine," the governor announced in a video posted on her Facebook page.

As of Wednesday, 75.2%, or 90,266, of Guam's estimated 120,039 adults are fully vaccinated, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Fast lane at airport

Guam's lifting of additional travel restrictions bodes well for the reopening of tourism, Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara and other tourism officials said shortly after the governor's announcement.

Task force members said processing and verification of COVID-19 vaccination and other documents at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport have improved in preparation for the return of tourists in the weeks ahead.

The Guam Visitors Bureau also announced a plan to have a fast lane at the airport for incoming travelers who have verified full vaccination status and those with a verified negative PCR test result in advance of arrival.

Under the plan, travelers will be able to upload their vaccination status or test result up to three days in advance to give the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services ample time to review, validate and accept their documents.

These travelers then get a QR code they can show upon arrival at the Guam airport, shortening processing at the airport. They also don't have to mix with the passengers whose vaccination and tests still have to be received and verified upon their arrival.

Task force members were upbeat about the plan.

At present, non-vaccinated passengers with a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival can also skip government quarantine but are still required to quarantine at home and self-monitor pursuant to DPHSS guidance.

This is in addition to the current policy that enables fully vaccinated travelers to enter Guam without quarantine. Right now, those fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization such as AstraZeneca, can skip quarantine upon arrival in Guam.

Antigen test

The no-quarantine policy is specific to the PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test. Incoming travelers who present results of a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Guam would be subject to home quarantine and monitoring as provided in applicable DPHSS guidelines, according to the governor. This, too, will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on July 4.

Travelers who do not qualify for an exemption from quarantine or home quarantine will still be quarantined at a government facility pursuant to DPHSS guidance.

Guam Airport Authority Deputy Director Ricky Hernandez, at the Task Force meeting, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires international travelers to have negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival.

Task force members said it behooves the tourism industry to highly encourage travelers from foreign countries to get a PCR test rather than an antigen test prior to travel to Guam, so they could skip quarantine.

Herd immunity

The governor said Guam has almost achieved Operation Liberate Guam's mission to vaccinate 80% of the adult population, at which time more pandemic restrictions would be lifted.

She earlier said when the 80% herd immunity is reached by July 21, the mask mandate would be lifted, there won't be any cap on social gatherings and businesses would be back to 100% occupancy, among other things.

The governor, a registered nurse, reemphasized that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and even death.